Grammys 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet

Held on 3 April, the 2022 Grammy Awards were all about glitz and glamour when it came to the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Celebrities turned out in some of their best outfits for the music industry’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beenie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks.

Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.

Here are all the best red carpet looks from Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

BTS in Louis Vuitton

Lady Gaga in Armani Prive paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Dua Lipa in Versace

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Halsey in Pressiat

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

H.E.R. in Dundas

Jack Harlow (L) in Givenchy and Lil Nas X in Balmain

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs and Travis Barker in Givenchy with an archive Raf Simons coat

St. Vincent in Gucci

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Saweetie in Valentino