Gucci teams up with Superplastics for the creation of SUPERGUCCI NFTs

In 2022 you can’t turn a corner without hearing about NFTs (Non-Fungible Token). From NFTs being a part of the Barbie x Balmain collaboration to Hermès filing a lawsuit against the individual behind the ‘100 MetaBirkins’ NFTs, every day in the world of fashion is now an exploration of the metaverse and the many offerings of the digital space. In light of this trend, Gucci has teamed up with SUPERPLASTICS, the world’s leading creator of animated celebrities, limited vinyl toys, and digital collectibles to launch SUPERGUCCI.

The star of the three-part drop is Crypto Janky, an NFT drop and handmade collectible created by the company’s artists Janky & Guggimon in collaboration with Gucci. The handmade CryptoJanky has been crafted in Italy and similar to the NFT draws inspiration from Gucci’s signature patterns, icons, and symbols. Both the CryptoJanky NFT and the handmade version will go on sale on February 1, 2022.

Inside the Gucci Vault microsite created in collaboration with SUPERPLASTICS

Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele has created an online concept store, the Gucci Vault. Inside this virtual environment Gucci’s past, present and future co-exist and it becomes the place that the two animated celebs visit as a part of the SUPERGUCCI NFT. It’s an experimental space that alludes to Gucci icons and the future of the art and design world. The vault in a way becomes a metaphor for what the luxury house has held close for ages and what it reveals come February. Pre-owned vintage Gucci pieces with their own unique packing will also be available on the Gucci Vault microsite (with products selling out real fast). Each of these items has been hand-picked by Alessandro Michele and the archivists of the fashion house. Restored and reconditioned, these one-of-a-kind pieces are surely worthy of an investment.

With both brands being well versed in the sphere of NFT collaborations, SUPERGUCCI is a step further and offers an enhanced virtual experience. Previously, both brands have auctioned NFTs with Christie’s. The ARIA collection in Gucci’s case and the Janky Heist NFT for SUPERPLASTICS.

Catch a video teaser for the NFT’s here:

All Images: Courtesy Gucci. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India