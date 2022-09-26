9 best looks: Gucci Spring 2023 takes you to Twinsburg, city of doubles

Gucci presented its latest Spring Summer 2023 collection, showcasing symmetrical looks on 68 pairs of identical twins.

68 sets of twins walked the runway during Gucci‘s latest Spring 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week. Amplifying the impact of the ensemble by two times, the maestro Alessandro Michele presented The Twinsburg Collection. The concept — highlighting the nuances of individuality and duality — is an ode of sorts to the bond between Michele’s mother and her twin sister.

Magical, graceful, and reflective, Gucci’s Spring Summer 2023 collection approaches the connection between original and copy. The deeply personal ensemble, with a doppelgänger galore, featured models simultaneously modelling looks before reconnecting and walking the runway with a fellow twin; hand in hand. The fashion show was an intricate look into the house’s past and future — from a tailored suit with cut-out garters on the pants and Liberty print-lined lapels to an equestrian-inspired bag that was first introduced in 1981.

A core theme that can be seen throughout the show is nature; with animal references spotted on sequinned gowns, accessories, gloves, boots, and tights. Of course, a Gucci show would not be complete without archival reprisals. This time, Michele gave new life to a teddy bear accessory that’s now covered in crystals and a stuffed animal from the 1980s.

The Gucci Spring 2023 collection is genial observation into what it takes to cause a pandemonium in the fashion world — through monumental and meaningful undertakings. #DoubleTrouble.

Here are nine best looks from the Gucci Spring 2023 show in Milan.

(All images by Gucci)