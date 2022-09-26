facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 9 best looks: Gucci Spring 2023 takes you to Twinsburg, city of doubles
9 best looks: Gucci Spring 2023 takes you to Twinsburg, city of doubles
Style
26 Sep 2022 12:59 PM

9 best looks: Gucci Spring 2023 takes you to Twinsburg, city of doubles

Ronn Tan

Gucci presented its latest Spring Summer 2023 collection, showcasing symmetrical looks on 68 pairs of identical twins.

68 sets of twins walked the runway during Gucci‘s latest Spring 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week. Amplifying the impact of the ensemble by two times, the maestro Alessandro Michele presented The Twinsburg Collection. The concept — highlighting the nuances of individuality and duality — is an ode of sorts to the bond between Michele’s mother and her twin sister.

Magical, graceful, and reflective, Gucci’s Spring Summer 2023 collection approaches the connection between original and copy. The deeply personal ensemble, with a doppelgänger galore, featured models simultaneously modelling looks before reconnecting and walking the runway with a fellow twin; hand in hand. The fashion show was an intricate look into the house’s past and future — from a tailored suit with cut-out garters on the pants and Liberty print-lined lapels to an equestrian-inspired bag that was first introduced in 1981.

A core theme that can be seen throughout the show is nature; with animal references spotted on sequinned gowns, accessories, gloves, boots, and tights. Of course, a Gucci show would not be complete without archival reprisals. This time, Michele gave new life to a teddy bear accessory that’s now covered in crystals and a stuffed animal from the 1980s.

The Gucci Spring 2023 collection is genial observation into what it takes to cause a pandemonium in the fashion world — through monumental and meaningful undertakings. #DoubleTrouble.

Here are nine best looks from the Gucci Spring 2023 show in Milan.

(All images by Gucci)

Gucci Milan Fashion Week alessandro michele Spring Summer 2023 Twinsburg
Ronn Tan
A millennial who spends too much time browsing on TikTok and vibing to the latest K-Pop bops. Wait, that sounds like a Spotify playlist! I'm also on a self-proclaimed important mission to check out as many new cafes and restaurants as possible.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.