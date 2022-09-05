Your 2022 guide for the best deals on 9.9 for luxury beauty, fashion, and more

9.9 sales 2022 is fast approaching, and deals and steals are popping up everywhere across the internet. Check out our compendium of 9.9 sales to get the best bang for your buck.

Spare yourself the scouring — just be sure to bookmark this article, as we will be updating it with more rebates as they come. While it may not be the golden date yet, you can already start looking around at available discounts and make your purchasing decisions ahead of time.

From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from the Far East and out west, you will be spoilt for choice with 9.9 sales as you discover all the best deals we’ve spotted.

The best 9.9 sales and deals for 2022 so far

Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off from now until 12 September 2022.

Valiram: Up to 90% + 9% off from now until 11 September 2022. Use discount code 99SALE at checkout.

Nike: Up to 50% off, or buy three get 25% off. Valid from 9-11 September 2022.

adidas: Up to 50% off, plus an extra 12% off with a voucher, or buy two get 25% off. Valid for 9 September 2022 only.

Coach: Up to 50% off storewide, plus up to RM100 vouchers. Valid from 9-11 September 2022.

Puma: (on Shopee): Up to 50% off, buy two get an extra 40% off.

Zalora: Enjoy 40% – 90% off. Valid from 8 – 11 September 2022.

Skincare

History of Whoo: Over 50% off for five sets. Prices start from RM383 to RM618.

Origins: Up to 38% off from 9-11 September.

Aesop: Exclusive bundle deals on 9-11 September 2022, and limited free gifts available.

Sulwhasoo: Up to 60% off, with limited-time gifts worth up to RM370. Valid on 9 September 2022 only.

Elizabeth Arden: Up to RM28 off with a minimum purchase of RM250. Valid on 9-11 September 2022.

Elemis: Flash sale up to 50% off on 9 September 2022.

Laneige: Save up to 60%, plus up to 18 pieces of free gifts up for grabs. Valid on 9-11 September 2022.

SK-II: Exclusive sets available on 9-11 September 2022, plus gift with purchase worth up to RM918.

Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury: Take 20% off all Charlotte Tilbury products with code 20BEAUSEP.

Tom Ford Beauty: Exclusive sets are available now until 9 September 2022.

Shu Uemura: Úp to 32% off, plus stackable free gifts on 9 September 2022.

Estée Lauder: Up to 50% off on 9-11 September 2022.

Lancome: Up to 40% off on 9 September 2022.

Shiseido: Up to RM80 off with a minimum spend of RM499. Valid on 9-11 September 2022.

Clinique: Enjoy 30% off any two items. Exclusive gifts are available from 9-11 September 2022, with a minimum purchase of RM280.

MAC: 30% off selected products on 9 September 2022 only.

Bobbi Brown: Get free gifts worth up to RM103. Valid on 9 September 2022 only.

Make Up For Ever: Up to 40% off, plus value sets. Gift sets worth up to RM125 are also available from 9-11 September 2022.

NARS: Up to 34% off, plus value sets.

Lifestyle

Bose: Take RM9 off for select items in the store. Valid from 9-11 September 2022.

Royal Selangor: Take RM9 off with no minimum spend, or RM12 off with a minimum spend of RM120. Valid from 9-11 September 2022.

Dyson: Up to RM150 off with a minimum purchase of RM1,000. Valid from 9-11 September 2022.

ghd: Get 20% off any ghd product, use code 20BEAUSEP at checkout. Valid from 5-12 September 2022.

Sony: Up to RM400 off on select items. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Switch Official Store: Discounts are available on select items. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Harvey Norman: Up to 70% off from now till 13 September 2022.

