Your guide to Paris Fashion Week FW22: Tune in to the livestreams here

Paris Fashion Week FW22 has begun, and you can tune in to all of your favourite shows here. Stay tuned for more updates.

Chloé

Sophisticated yet classy, Chloé is adored for its understated free-flowing silhouettes. For Spring/Summer 2022, we witnessed whimsical pieces such as lacy dresses, pantsuits, caftans, ponchos and tasselled dresses in neutral tones. The Maison also aims to include lower impact materials in its collection as part of its Chloe Craft initiative. What will the Fall/Winter 2022 collection entail? Stay tuned.

Chloé will be presented on 3 March at 9 PM (Malaysia time) on Chloe.com

Christian Louboutin

Inspired by Christian Louboutin’s love for dance and performance art, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection will unveil a special presentation to commemorate his passion for the world. With Spring/Summer 2022 celebrating the harmonious blend of futuristic and contemporary glam, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for the Fall season.

Christian Louboutin will be presented on 3 March at 6 PM (Malaysia time)