Here are our favourite Valentine’s Day 2022 capsule collections

Love is in the air. Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 by flaunting the most romantic pieces from the following capsule collections right now.

It’s time to pull out all the stops for the person you love. No matter what’s on the itinerary for you and your date, shopping for the perfect gift can be daunting. Don’t fret; we have curated a guide to ease your shopping trip. Many fashion brands are unveiling elegant capsule collections that cater to every occasion. However, Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers. It’s a way to spoil yourself with the same kind of love and affection that you would shower your loved ones. Whether you’re looking for something practical or something meaningful to sweep them off their feet, we have it all. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

Check out our favourite Valentine’s Day 2022 capsule collections:

Loewe









Celebrate love with Loewe as the brand introduces a whimsical 22-piece collection featuring the signature Anagram jacquard canvas in romantic reds and pinks. You will find iconic silhouettes such as the Amazona, Flamenco, Balloon, Cubi, and Gate also adorned in the vibrant geometric pattern. If handbags are not on your mind, treat yourself to the small leather goods — wallets, cardholders and pouches. On our wishlist is the Anagram bucket hat to take on every adventure this year. Think of it as a way to introduce colours and prints to your wardrobe this year.

Discover the collection here.

Wanderlust + Co

Wanderlust + Co drops Where Love Lives this Valentine’s Day. The brand honours love through self-care and self-discovery with the release of its first Valentine’s range. The 8-piece collection comprises pendant necklaces and earrings in multi-pastel designs featuring stunning celestial and heart motifs. If you’re looking for necklaces, we suggest the Love Worthy Spinning Gold Mantra Necklace and In A Heartbeat Pearl Gold Necklace. If your best friend or partner are into earrings, check out the multi-pastel beauties, the Selena Gold Huggie Earrings and Celeste Pave Gold Hoop Earrings. Every purchase will be packed in limited edition gift boxes to replicate a box set of books.

Discover the collection here.

Pandora







Express your affection with Pandora’s latest Padlock & Key Dangle charm. Available in sterling silver, 14k gold-plated unique metal blend and 14k rose gold-plated unique metal blend, this chic creation emphasises the bonds of relationships and represents locking up precious memories to carry close with the wearer. Plus, you can remove the dangle charm and accessorise it to your necklace as a pendant necklace for dressier occasions.

Discover the collection here.

Hero image credit: Pandora; Featured image credit: Loewe