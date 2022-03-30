Here’s a guide to the best Hari Raya 2022 collections to add to the cart

Celebrate Hari Raya 2022 in style by showing up in the most stunning collections this year.

With Hari Raya expected to fall on 2 May 2022, it’s time to start planning your festive outfits. Whether you’re looking for the perfect baju kurung or a second festive outfit to flaunt on the following day, we’ve got you covered. With restrictions easing up, it’s time to make up for last year’s muted celebration with the perfect accessory and outfits for a bold statement. Our curated guide features stunning accessories from Jimmy Choo’s exclusive Ramadan collection to our favourite highlights from ZALORAYA 2022. From modern silhouettes to the classics, you’re bound to find your chosen Hari Raya creation in our guide. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

Check out our top Hari Raya 2022 collections:

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo introduces its exclusive Ramadan collection featuring five stunning designs: ANISE Flat, ANISE 75 slip-on mule, AZIA 95 sandal and the BONNY bag. Ideal for Hari Raya and dinner events, the collection exudes everyday glamour for a day-to-night affair. The BONNY bag features striking hues in signature pink, Malibu snake printed leather and champagne. It’s compact, stylish and perfect as an everyday companion. From flats to heels, we adore the dazzling gold tones on the coveted pieces for a flattering finish.

Discover the collection in stores and online.

Larney

Celebrate Hari Raya with Larney as the brand presents a whimsical collection for a lavish affair. Presenting Regal Raya, the 15-piece collection features the classic caftan, baju kurung Kedah, pleated baju kurung pesak, high neck abaya and beyond. From rich satin silk to breezy cotton, the collection is crafted to suit anyone’s personality with ease. This year’s campaign features Malaysia’s fashionable women, Fyza Kadir and Whulandary Herman, flaunting sophisticated Regal Raya designs in gorgeous neutral and vivid tones. Our top picks include Miss Liberty Kurung, Revamp Kurung and Reborn Kurung Riau. Available from RM199 to RM689, Regal Raya is available online, in the Larney showroom and at Isetan KLCC.

Discover the collection here.

Love Bonito

If pastel tones and breezy silhouettes are on the agenda this year, check out Love Bonito’s newest Modestly Modern collection. This year’s creations are filled with breathable yet romantic pieces in billowing silhouettes. The collection is injected with soft pastel pink, blue, and purple for a feminine touch. The best part? The maxi dresses are designed with stretchable waistbands to cinch the waist with elegance and for comfort. Our top pick is the Kairia jacquard tiered dress. In addition, you can style the maxi dresses for other occasions, from lunch dates to picnic outings.

Discover the collection here.

NH by Nurita Harith

Classy and elegant, NH by Nurita Harith features 58 mesmerising silhouettes for Hari Raya. Each design includes her signature drapes in pastel and dark tones. From lilac pastel to emerald green, this Raya is all about embracing the bold and glamorous. You will find puffy and kimono sleeves, lace and florals on display throughout the collection. Ideal for house visiting and evening galas, trust Nurita Harith to deliver the best creations this year.

Shop here

TAS by Tom Abang Saufi

Taking inspiration from the joys of travelling, Tom Abang Saufi delivers a striking collection to reflect Borneo’s stunning flora and fauna. Take a closer look and spot breezy caftans and classic baju kurung in traditional batik motifs with unique floral and leaf elements. This year’s collection also features men’s shirts with prints chosen from the ladies’ collection for a twinning moment with your loved one.

Shop here

All images credited to their respective brands. Hero & Featured image credit: Larney