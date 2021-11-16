Hermès Men’s RTW collection is all about movements and prints this Fall 2021 season

Looking for the perfect wardrobe? Hermès Men’s collection is worth grabbing this season.

It’s time to shake things up and add some bold statement pieces to your winter wardrobe before the festive season begins.

Muted palettes and deeper hues contrasted against brighter accents come to mind, and so Hermès’ Men’s Ready-to-Wear AW21 collection makes for a perfect wardrobe update to end 2021 and welcome 2022 with style.

Brave and bold

This year, the Hermès AW21 Men’s Ready-to-Wear collection encourages us to revisit one thing we have all been long deprived of—the movement of the world. Whether these are movements across the globe or between the world outside and inside our boundaries, that is left to our interpretation.

Form and fabric

The Hermès AW21 Men’s Ready-to-Wear collection also plays on the binary nature of things, walking the fine lines between casual and elegant. One sees practicality through compact materials set against voluptuous form, creating a blurred line between formal and informal clothing—an apt interpretation, considering that we now walk the virtual worlds of Zoom meeting, home-life, and hybrid office workdays.

The geometrical variations of the designs from Hermès AW21 Men’s Ready-to-Wear add further excitement to its wearers’ movements. At the same time, the pieces in this collection offer comfort through supple materials and dimensions. Think pieces such as hooded parkas, biker blousons with high collars, cardigans with zipped high collars and jogging pants to three-piece suits in materials ranging from wool, water-repellent compact cotton serge and leather—deerskin, lambskin, calfskin—with graphic signatures and playful, asymmetrical pockets. Other details allude to the maison’s equestrian heritage, such as the piqûres étrivière and piqûres filantes, which are needling techniques used when making horse saddles.

Discover the complete collection below:

For more information or to shop the looks, visit Hermès Malaysia.

This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.