Why is it expensive: Radhika Merchant’s Hermes bag costs more than RM281k

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the weekend was truly resplendent, in every which way. While everyone put their best foot forward in fashion, it was soon-to-be Ambani daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s Hermes Kelly Morphose bag that turned heads. But why?

The simple answer is the price tag. Hermes bags don’t come cheap and that is not news. This particular Hermes Kelly Morphose bag comes with a price tag of INR 52,30,000 (approx. RM 281,355), which was an absolute fit for the regal occasion. Keeping up with the new trend of miniature bags, this bag complimented Merchant’s Indo-western style lace saree from Shahab-Durazi, and grabbed all the limelight. But what makes the tiny bag so expensive? We decode in this edition of ‘Why is it expensive’.

Why is the Hermes Kelly Morphose bag so expensive?

Before we go further, did you know the Hermes Kelly Morphose is actually a piece of jewellery? Well, that’s one of the things that actually explains the humongous worth. The iconic bag can be deconstructed and transformed, so you can use it as an ornament for the neck, wrist and fingers, instead of just slinging it across the body. The one that Radhika Merchant chose is the Hermès Kelly Sac Bijou Chaine in Sterling Silver.

Pierre Hardy, Creative Director of Hermès jewellery, had earlier said in a statement, “The Kelly bag elevates its functional components: the side straps and an elemental clasp consisting of a turnlock, a plate and four studs. I do the same with Kelly jewellery, by reinterpreting or disrupting its original lines.”

The Kelly Morphose collection encompasses Kelly’s timeless design and Hardy’s vision to create this stunning piece of art. using the Lewis Carroll-esque, miniaturised Précieux necklace and double AlphaKelly rings with the padlocks and chains to experiment with proportions, this bag taps onto your feminine side. The dainty chain can be used as a shoulder strap, as well as worn as a fine piece of jewellery.

The history of Hermes Kelly bags

If you are an avid fan of luxury fashion, you know that some statement pieces are so distinguished and esteemed that they are known by their first names. The Hermes Kelly is one of them. For the uninitiated, Hermes named its range of designer bags ‘Kelly’ after the iconic American actress Grace Kelly, who later became Princess Kelly after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco. She hid her baby bump from photographers using her Hermes bag in the 1950s, which skyrocketed the brand’s popularity and gave it the ‘It’ status that it has today.

Hero Image: Courtesy Sujit Jaiswal/AFP; Featured Image: Courtesy Hermes Paris