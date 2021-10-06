Home > Style > Fashion > A peek into the liberated Hermès’ Spring/Summer 2022 Show
A peek into the liberated Hermès’ Spring/Summer 2022 Show
Art remains a key element of Hermès‘ show for the women’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Shifting from the triptych of performance arts in the women’s ready-to-wear AW21 show, this time, the maison brightly captures summer brightness through a series of enormous paintings, Panoramas, by artist Flora Moscovici. Measuring around six metres in height and nine metres wide, the paintings were arranged in a fluid, circular manner that overlapped to convey the sun-filled dynamic of the collection.

The shades of the show’s backdrop and Moscovici’s paintings further reflect the key shades of the collection itself, with yellow and ocher taking centre stage as the shades representing the freedom of spring and summer. While light linens and cotton might come to mind for the two seasons, this year’s collection from Hermès is accentuated with soft leather to represent bare skin, while studs and stitches add more character to the sharp and curvaceous lines presented. Despite the heavier elements, the collection remains delicate and free with fine details and expressive prints, along with other pieces in gauzy silk, drawstring and eyelet details. 

From shorts featuring drawstring waist, trench coats to leather dresses and jackets, discover all the looks from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection below:

