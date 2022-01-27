The highlights from Men’s Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022

The best moments from the Men’s Paris fashion week Autumn/Winter 2022 shows are here and we’re ready to break down the best looks for you.

The highly-anticipated Men’s Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 commenced on 18 January 2022 and concluded on 23 January 2022. Here is a recap.

Men’s Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 marks the inaugural Paris Fashion Week event for the year, and it started with a bang. From Kenzo’s debut collection of its new artistic director to a Metaverse-inspired collection, there were many iconic moments. This year’s event was all about bold, beautiful, and brave silhouettes that bid a fond farewell to traditional menswear conventions. Here is a recap and highlights from the brands and the looks.

[Hero image credit: Zegna; featured image credit: Dolce & Gabbana]

Dior

For this collection, English artistic director Kim Jones drew inspiration from the archives of Dior’s initial collections and pivoted on the architectural aspects of the pieces. The Dior collection pursues a neutral colour scheme and imbues a joie de vivre spirit.

Hermès

Hermès’ Autumn/Winter 2022 menswear collection treads the line between seductiveness and class. This collection by Véronique Nichanian expresses a heartfelt desire for oxymorons and sophistication.

Kenzo

On the final day of Men’s Paris Fashion Week A/W 2022, streetwear king and Teriyaki Boyz DJ Nigo unveiled his debut collection for Kenzo as the brand’s new artistic director. From florals to checkered to plaid, Nigo ensured that prints were the focus of the show. Mission accomplished.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

All the pieces from the ‘A WORK OF ARC’ collection boast original silhouettes and evoke a presence of life-like sculpture. Folds, creases, pleats, and more – the collection is a captivating exploration of three-dimensional forms.

Dolce & Gabbana

For their runway show, Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana paid a tribute to two universes that coexist: “Machine Gun Kelly” and “The Metaverse.” In this collection, the brand coalesces the former – Machine Gun Kelly’s multi-genre music, with the latter – the virtual world referred to as the Metaverse.

Prada

Titled ‘Body of Work,’ Prada’s AW22 collection on the runway was dominated by tailored jackets and coats boasting broad shoulders. These elegant, sophisticated looks were nuanced with pops of colour.

Zegna

Pragmatic, individualistic, comfortable – Zegna’s Winter 2022 collection says hello to the contemporary and goodbye to the conformists. The divide between outdoor wear and indoor wear blurs, hence heralding an evolved era of formality.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok