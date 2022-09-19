How to choose the best colour combo for your everyday fits

With the hope of a few more weeks of sunshine, there’s simply something about warm weather that makes bright colours seem right. Bright colour combinations are not only a great way to amp up our wardrobes, but they are also a proven mood booster. Oh, and they’ll be a big trend this fall. Win-win!

As we’ve reached September, now is the time to incorporate some vibrant colours into your wardrobe. After all, there’s still a month of summer left (technically.)

You may wear whatever bright and flamboyant clothing you own to feel the impact of a burst of sunshine on your aesthetic, but if you’re looking for some next-level inspiration, we’ve rounded together the best new ways to wear colour for 2022 from our favourite fashion-inspo platform, Instagram.

Play with these unexpected colour combinations to spruce up your looks

Monochromatic aesthetic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktoriia Bogodist (@vi_bogodist)

Choose a single colour and wear it from head to toe, including your shoes, bag, and accessories. Extra points for donning all-orange, which was a popular colour on the runway.

Unexpected colour combo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitaliia (@vitaliia)

This summer, lavender and lemon hues are making an unexpected appearance together. They look so different from more traditional combinations like navy and white or pink and purple. If you can catch a beautiful golden hour to go with your look, that’s even better.

#NoRulesForMe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktoriia Bogodist (@vi_bogodist)

Traditionally frowned upon because the colours are adjacent on the colour wheel. If you’re concerned about wearing two identical colours, break them up with flashes of skin and a dash of lemon yellow.

Green is summer’s favourite shade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktoriia Bogodist (@vi_bogodist)

Bottega Veneta is to blame for the colour’s popularity; Creative Director Daniel Lee was the first to use it on the runway.

Less is more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezgi Findik (@ezgifindik)

Don’t worry if bright colours aren’t your thing. You are not required to wear flashy hues all throughout. If you pick wisely, a single statement piece may be just as impactful. Accessories are an excellent first step towards brightness. Contrast a sleek, brightly coloured bag with a chic black or white ensemble.

Neutrals with a twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Delphine (@slipintostyle)

If you love the eternally stylish beige aesthetic and have a wardrobe full of neutral tones, amp up these neutrals with a flash – or two – of neon. Highlighter tones can bring out any subtle colour.

Featured Image: Courtesy vi_bogodist/Instagram