How to match a shoe from Onitsuka Tiger’s Tricolor Series, according to the Kuans

LSA Digital Cover stars, the three Kuan siblings — Jestinna, Christinna and Perry — share style inspirations and thoughts on the iconic Tricoloured shoes from Onitsuka Tiger.

A timeless style steeped in heritage for over 50 years, this iconic colourway has been one of the signature trademarks, synonymous to Onitsuka Tiger. Featuring the red and blue stripes against the sneaker’s white upper, this signature motif is an instant bridge to a timeless classic vibe that each style offers. The Tricolor Series is available in various shoe models including the legendary MEXICO 66, SERRANO, DELEGATION CHUNK, and most recently the GIGATIA.

Taking style inspos from LSA cover stars — Jestinna, Christinna, and Perry Kuan — we dive into their thoughts on this collection and how it fits into their personal styles.

JESTINNA KUAN

Jestinna describes her personal style as sporty chic with comfort at the top of her mind. While she finds her inspiration from styles on social media and TikTok, she adds that one should only look at things that suit them and not follow a trend for the sake of being ‘trendy.

Like the MEXICO 66 sneaker that transcends time, Jestinna opines one’s personal style should be timeless. Dressing up in any style is great as long as you’re comfortable in it. Her thoughts? “I love the shoes as I’ve always preferred a more sporty yet classic, and comfortable fit. So I would definitely be able to wear the shoes with most of my outfits,” she says.

Steal her style: For an effortlessly preppy look, the Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66 can be easily paired with both pants, skirts and even tights. It is an easy go-to for all-day comfort with style checked.

CHRISTINNA KUAN

Christinna believes that beauty supersedes comfort. “Perry gets super annoyed because I dress like it’s winter right now. I can wear coats in Malaysia if I think it looks nice, because I’ll feel nice (in it),” she adds. Casual anytime, she prefers minimal colours and neutral tones.

While she’s constantly influenced by content on social media with style crushes including Chriselle Lim, Chiara Ferragni and Molly Chiang, she’d wear anything in the end of the day as long as she likes the outfits. Her thoughts? “I think the shoes are very cool. The design is very minimal and nice, which I really like,” she comments. It also makes mixing and matching a whole lot easier when you have a versatile pair of shoes that you can simply rely on.

Steal her style: The Onitsuka Tiger DELEGATION CHUNK with its chunky sole for added height pairs well with a long skirt (in black or neutrals of course) for a cool relaxed yet stylish casual look.

PERRY KUAN

Like any Gen-Z peers, Perry is one who loves a baggy and relaxed style. The way he dresses reflects on his ‘super chill’ and easygoing demeanour. The aspiring DJ confides that no matter the outfit — oversized shirts or relaxed fit pants — the shoes matter. “I love collecting sneakers,” he confesses, adding that he currently has a moderate collection in the making of about 40 to 50 pairs of kicks.

His thoughts on the GIGATIA? “I really like them, and I think they look very edgy. I can’t wait to add them to my collection,” he says. He especially points at the GIGATIA model that juxtaposes a sculptural sole with the upper which reinvents a heritage style in the spirit of unexpected pairings.

He adds: “There’s no fixed rule to dressing up. As long as you’re comfortable and the shoes look nice with your outfits.”

Steal his style: Thanks to its wide sculptured base, the Onitsuka Tiger GIGATIA is a show-stopping pair of shoes that can be unexpectedly paired with shorts or fitted pants. Match with a bold socks for extra style points.

Find out more about Jestinna, Christinna and Perry Kuan in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 003 HERE.