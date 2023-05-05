Indian celebs that stole the show with bold fashion statements at Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra made quite the fashion statement at the Met Gala 2023 with her Maison Valentino ensemble. The all-black strapless dress hugged her curves perfectly and boasted a bow, while the daring thigh-high slit added a touch of glamour and sexiness. She paired the dress with stunning white leather gloves that contrasted beautifully with the black faille cape draped over her shoulders. The cape was adorned with white bows at the sleeves, giving it a whimsical touch. To complete the look, Priyanka added some sparkle with a selection of Bulgari jewels, including a necklace, and earrings that accentuated her elegant and sophisticated style. Her overall ensemble was a perfect mix of classic Hollywood glamour and contemporary edge, showcasing her impeccable taste and fashion sense.