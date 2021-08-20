MaryamBayam aims to keep batik traditions alive with a modern perspective

Keeping traditions alive is Maryam Mutalib, creative director and founder of Malaysian brand MaryamBayam, who brings batik into the modern age with cool designs.

I first laid my eyes on this brand back in 2019 at Riuh Bazaar. What struck me was the catchy ring to its name and the beautiful array of batik pieces on display. Commonly found in Indonesia and Malaysia; batik has been embedded in our tradition for generations – adored for its unique patterns and wax-dye technique.

However, Maryam aims to take things a step further. Growing up, her parents had hopes she would take over the family restaurant someday by sending her to culinary school. Though she graduated, she knew culinary wasn’t what her heart desired. On the contrary, it was her love for crafting and that rekindled her passion for sewing.

“Sewing allowed me to create wearable pieces – that I would have to buy – and batik was what I had on hand during my R&Ds. When I successfully made my first headband, it was suggested that I should try selling them,” Maryam shares.

Maryam loves headbands. As she hated the idea of purchasing one, naturally the headband was the first batik accessory she created. Since the birth of MaryamBayam (in 2018), her brand has expanded from accessories and scrunchies, to face masks and RTW pieces. Sourcing her batik from Terengganu, she hopes to elevate the brand by designing her own batik someday.

She reveals that she first fell in love with Batik Terengganu for its unique aesthetics. “The colour combinations struck me and each print had a distinct floral design to it, which led me to create products that I would want to wear that wasn’t available in the market,” she tells us.

“We all know batik as something traditional and associated mostly with our older generation. It never seemed to be included in our modern trends, as we weren’t exposed to the culture and history behind batik in Malaysia,” she explains.

Her endeavours not only shed light on the traditional print, but it creates a modern approach for batik to be included in contemporary dressing and to suit every personality. There’s nothing like bringing a renewed sense of pride to our traditions. Check out our interview below about Maryam’s favourites and her brand.

All images credit: Instagram/@maryambayam