Introducing Valentino’s Toile Iconographe “VLogo”
04 Nov 2022 01:45 PM

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer

As Valentino continues to paint the town in Pink, it’s time to welcome the next big thing: The Valentino Toile Iconographe.

The graphic monogram is exceptionally beautiful for the timeless ‘V’ print in black, red and beige. Since its debut on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, the iconic pattern has sprinkled its magic on every signature silhouette and accessory, from coats to bags and bucket hats. You will love the latest graphic design if you adore the Pink PP hue. The Toile Iconographe was designed to shine for its maximalism touches. Bold yet timeless, the monogram is more than just a logo. It’s a lifestyle. Valentino describes the print as both liberating and unique.

The latest campaign, shot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel, is worth than a thousand words. As models are dripped head-to-toe in the signature print against a blank canvas, the monogram evokes a sense of power and confidence. It’s a sign that it’s here to stay and will be as iconic as ever. At a glance, the collection will immediately transport you to the ’70s with the classic monogram touches and nostalgic feel to the campaign. Hero pieces from the stunning drop include A-line capes, crepe de chine blouses and silk scarves. In the accessories department, we can’t get enough of the VLogo Type Boot, the Le Grand Deuxieme Shoulder Bag and the La Cinquieme Bucket Bag.

Here’s a closer look at the accessories below, and get ready to discover the collection here.

All images are credited to Valentino

