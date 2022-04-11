From Studio Ghibli to Sailor Moon: Our favourite Japanese anime fashion collaborations

The key to success for any brand is knowing what you want to achieve and how relevant your products are to the target market. In this case, luxury fashion brands have created a significant buzz on the back of collaborations, especially with Japanese anime series.

We’re here to highlight the surge of luxury fashion brands collaborating with Japanese anime over the years – think Loewe x Studio Ghibli and Gucci x Doraemon. Characters from the popular manga are receiving the luxury treatment, and we understand why. These limited-edition collections are fresh, trendy, yet relatable to any fashion enthusiast and anime lover. In January 2022, Loewe released the Loewe x Studio Ghibli collaboration to honour its creative director’s admiration for the Japanese animators. The Maison also paid tribute to My Neighbour Totoro back in 2021. These collaborations drive desirability and bring a new appreciation for the fashion houses.

The latest is Maje – collaborating with the iconic heroine, Sailor Moon, for an adorable range worth adding to the cart. If you love luxury fashion-anime crossovers as much as we do, check out the iconic collaborations made it on our radar.

Check out our top five favourite Japanese anime fashion collaborations:

Maje x Sailor Moon

The limited-edition capsule is a tribute to the iconic superhero, Sailor Moon. Popular in the ’90s, Sailor Moon played a massive role in every anime fan’s childhood. This season, French brand Maje injects love, boldness and femininity into the collection by incorporating Sailor Moon, the symbol of girl power. Taking inspiration from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’s style, the collaboration comprises relaxed ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. The palette consists of striking pink, yellow and blue. Our highlights include the matching co-ord denim set, oversized graphic tee, hoodie and bucket hat.

The Maje x Sailor Moon capsule collection will be available on 26 April 2022.

Loewe x Studio Ghibli

Escape into the world of Studio Ghibli with Loewe’s best-selling collaborations. The Maison released notable collections involving award-winning films such as the 1988 film, My Neighbour Totoro and the 2001 film Spirited Away. This capsule collection comprises signature bags, accessories and ready-to-wear pieces featuring adorable motifs of recognisable characters from the Soot Sprites to Totoro. Fun fact: Creative director Jonathon Anderson is a fan of Studio Ghibli. Our top pick? The Hammock leather bag with Totoro motif.

Gucci x Doraemon

As part of Gucci’s Chinese New Year 2021 campaign, the Italian house released a capsule collection with the beloved cat robot. The Japanese manga series and the TV show were a hit in the ’60s and early 2000s. To honour the occasion, the brand highlights the character on a range of ready-to-wear pieces, footwear and accessories. In this collection, fans can spot the signature Gucci monogram and graphics with the adorable robot in various joyful poses. The best part? Doraemon is also disguised as an ox donning two little horns to celebrate the year of the Ox.

Longchamp x Pokemon

Remember when Longchamp teamed up with Pokemon for a joyful collaboration? It caught our eye when it was launched in October 2020. With Pikachu as the main protagonist of this collaboration, you’ll spot the adorable character on the iconic Le Pliage range and other coveted silhouettes. From backpack to crossbody bags, the unique collection includes a line-up of monochrome and monogram leather pieces teeming with Pikachu’s joyful spirit.

Coach x Michael B Jordan x Naruto

As Coach’s global ambassador, Michael B Jordan released his first fashion collaboration featuring his favourite Japanese anime, Naruto, in 2019. The best-selling Japanese manga is based on Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who wanted to become the Hokage, the strongest ninja in his village. Naruto fans can easily spot motifs from the anime show consisting of the lead – Naruto, Sasuke and Itachi – characters, Sharingan and Sennin eye motifs, etc. Imbued with utilitarianism, the capsule collection consisted of unisex streetwear ready-to-wear – parkas, pullovers and tees – pieces, footwear and bags. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur was chosen to host an exclusive pop-up space to celebrate the collection’s release.

Hero & Featured image: Maje