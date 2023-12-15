Jay Chou is Dior’s newest global ambassador

Dior has just enlisted the Mandopop legend Jay Chou as its latest global ambassador.

Joining the likes of Jimin, Jisoo, Robert Pattinson, and HAERIN, the multi-talented international singer, songwriter, director, and actor held a week-long presence in Hong Kong as part of his “Carnival” world tour back in May.

Regarded as one of the greats that brought Taiwanese pop music to the masses, and reached international stardom, Chou has been writing and performing his songs for a quarter-century and carries the title as the “King of Mandopop.”

Giving fans classics like November’s Chopin and the live-action Initial D, in the music and film categories, respectively, Chou’s other more recent and recognisable brand endorsement is with the watch brand, Tudor.

In the announcement of the Dior partnership, Chou was photoed by Nat Prakobsantisuk wearing a custom-made single-breasted suit in white and green with pointed lapels. This top was matched with a short kilt, an off-white shirt with zip detail, a gold brass brooch, and white leather Dior Oblique B33 sneakers.

This look was worn during the Bangkok leg of his Carnival World Tour 2023. There’s no news on if all outfits on Chou will be from the House, but one thing is for sure, we’re looking forward to seeing the first Jay Chou x Dior billboard in Hong Kong soon.