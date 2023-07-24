On her birthday, we look at the 17 outfits that made Jennifer Lopez a fashion icon

Jennifer Lopez might be the original ‘Jenny from the Block’, but if there’s anything else JLo is known for, it’s being a quadruple threat. The singer of anthems like ‘I’m Real’ is also the star of various hit movies — need we mention the Grammy-winning biopic Selena and beloved meet-cute flick Maid in Manhattan — top-notch dancer as evidenced from her ‘Get Right’ music video, and wearer of iconic red carpet outfits. Needless to say, in the three decades we’ve been blessed with the superstar, pop culture itself has been shaped by JLo’s contributions. As the founder of alcohol brand Delola turns 54 today (24 July), we look at some of the iconic outfits that irrevocably influenced Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution.

Establishing yourself as a sartorial powerhouse might be one, but breaking the Internet itself — way before the advent of smartphones and social media as it is today — is no easy task. When JLo stepped out on the 2000 Grammys red carpet in a gasp-eliciting. green Versace silk chiffon gown, she probably didn’t expect it to create such a stir online and witness an explosion in online searches. Not many of the web’s initial users could fathom either, that the risqué jungle-print dress would go on to revolutionise the Internet by leading to the creation of Google’s principal feature, the Image Search. “At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Google’s executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, previously said in an interview. “But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Today, JLo is one of the most celebrated figures globally. Her sartorial choices continue to pique the interest of fashion-watchers worldwide, her rekindled romance (and subsequent marriage) to Ben Affleck has been shipped, lapped up, and vehemently approved by the Internet, and she just starred in Netflix’s crime-drama, The Mother. Life couldn’t be looking better for JLo.

17 iconic outfits from Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution