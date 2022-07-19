Fashion Obsessions: The latest news on Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo, and more

What’s the latest fashion news in July 2022?

Recently, the world has been stunned by the presentations at the Paris and Milan Fashion Week. From footballers making appearances on and off the runway to the hot fuchsia pink looks that celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Hwasa rocked at the Valentino showcase, these are the hottest July fashion news for you to catch up on.

From Dior’s latest capsule collection to Salvatore Ferragamo’s dreamy footwear range, here are some of the latest news in fashion:

Dazzle your nights with Issey Miyake’s latest Bao Bao creation

Bao Bao fans, you’re in for a treat. Issey Miyake unveils the latest Dazzle series of the brand’s iconic geometric creation for Autumn/Winter 2022. Designed from a single piece of monochronic material, the Dazzle collection is crafted with high-precision injection moulding technology, transforming the essential tote we adore into various styles, such as a bucket bag to a large tote. The bags are available in five colours: yellow, grey, green, orange and purple. Perfect for date nights and fancy soirees, the compact bucket bag will make a unique addition to your bag collection.

Discover the collection here.

Timex Group join forces with adidas Originals on a unique range of timepieces.

Titled “Time For Me”, the campaign explores the brilliant minds behind every young creative. Each design offers four sleek styles: Reeewind Time, Game on the Go, Sustainably Strapped and Concrete Junglists. Ideal for every personality, each creation infuses a distinctly modern flair. Our favourites are the digital watch Reeewind Time, which centres around musical expressiveness and the Sustainably Strapped timepiece, which focuses on eco-friendly materials using a bio-based resin strap, recycled ocean plastic case and solar-powered features.

The PUMA x Frida Kahlo collection is an ode to the iconic Mexican painter.

In partnership with the Frida Kahlo Corporation, the lifestyle brand translates Frida’s artwork and cultural illustration of female empowerment and independence into a stunning range of running and training pieces. Highlights include the Run XX Nitro Frida Kahlo, PWRFRAME TR Frida Floral and the Puma x Frida Kahlo ⅞ tight. What’s great about the collection is how easy it is to style them. Dripped in a black hue with bold floral blooms, the pieces are durable, offer support and draw moisture away to keep the wearer dry and comfortable.

The Puma x Frida Kahlo collection is available online and at PUMA stores.

Salvatore Ferragamo unveils a luxury footwear capsule collection.

Perfect for any traveller, the Ferragamo Nomadic Stories capsule collection combines elegance, comfort and the finest Italian artisan craftsmanship. Inspired by the need to explore, the footwear range includes a chic range of sandals, moccasins, ballerinas and slip-ons. Lightweight and easy storage, these Salvatore Ferragamo creations can be folded into their unique travel bag. Any Ferragamo fans will recognise the signature Gancini buckle and the Vara Bow adorned on the coveted designs. Our favourite? The moccasin in soft nappa leather with a Gancini buckle.

Discover the collection here.

Dior’s Lucky capsule collection takes inspiration from astrology.





Image credit: Dior

Launched earlier this month, Malaysian fans of the brand can start shopping for the Lucky Dior collection in the coming weeks. Peppered with astrology-inspired Zodiac Pixel print, the design is a tribute to Monsieur Dior’s passion for signs of destiny.

With ready-to-wear pieces that range from dresses, pants, and shorts, this elegant print is also transposed into the Maison’s key pieces such as the Dior Book Tote and the Lady Dior bags.

Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection is here





Image credit: Juergen Teller

In other July fashion news, Coach’s collaboration with pop artist Tom Wesselmann has hit Malaysian Coach stores. Tapping into the artist’s playful and optimistic spirit, the American fashion house releases a collection that encapsulates their shared legacies of American heritage and pop culture.

With vibrant graphic motifs and rich embellishments worked into Coach’s signature jacquard and heritage Glovetanned leather, each piece of the drop is created in collaboration with the artist’s family and estate. Right now, you can also try the digital experience curated for the collection here.

The Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection is available online and exclusively at Coach Pavilion Elite and Coach The Gardens Store.

Maje is in Malaysia via Zalora





Image credit: Maje

Fans of Parisian brand Maje, it’s time to rejoice, as you can now shop the brand from Zalora. From now on, you can shop your picks of the brand from its ready-to-wear catalogue, to its bags, shoes, and accessories.

Available for shoppers in both Malaysia and Singapore, the brand joins Zalora’s luxury category on the e-commerce platform. Perfect for elevating your current wardrobe with the Parisian je ne sais quoi, this is a brand any fashion-forward shoppers should look into.

shop here

Cartier pops up across the world







Image credit: Cartier

Zipping across the globe this holiday? If you’re flying into New York or Mykonos, be sure to check out Cartier’s ephemeral spaces that are taking residence at East Hampton and Nammos Village. Right now, you can even visit the seasonal boutique that’s already up and running on the Riviera.

So what can you experience at these pop-ups? Cartier will have its seasonal offerings, summer jewellery or watches that can be personalised on the spot. All your shopping can also be hand-delivered by a Cartier groom – an unmissable experience in its own right.

Featured image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo