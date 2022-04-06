It’s time to elevate your formal attire with these looks inspired by popular K-dramas

One of the most crucial things to get sorted is your formal outfits, as we will no longer be hiding behind a camera on Zoom and can no longer get away with a professional-looking shirt and pyjamas. To help with the transition, we’ve compiled some of our favourite back-to-work looks inspired by popular K-dramas.

Back-to-work formal outfits inspired by K-dramas:

The Sophisticated Look

Kwon Nara donned this statement houndstooth top. It offers style without being over-the-top, thanks to the simple yet classic colour combination statement. The blouse also has a draped bow detail, which adds to its uniqueness and sophistication. If you don’t want to grab too much attention with a statement top, try some vibrant coloured trousers, neon strappy sandals, or a bag instead.

Suit-Up with a Statement Scarf

Seo Ji-Hye’s ensembles were exceptionally quintessential, especially the business formal outfits for women. She sported an elegant blazer suit with a white statement scarf around her neck, which is an excellent choice of fit for your big business meeting. She wore a slant ruffled skirt and a blazer, creating a delightful and elegant office outfit.

A Monochromatic Look

One tip for going monochrome is to experiment with different tonalities. Her jacket and shirt are both red, although the former is more burgundy while the latter is more orange-hued. Also, notice how the shirt collar is positioned outside of the blazer and on the lapels — a clever approach to jazz up the formulaic shirt and blazer pair, according to Kim Hye-soo in Hyena.

Chic Office Look

Jeon Hye-jin looked great in her jacket with a lace-trimmed V-neck top underneath. Her attention to detail when it comes to accessorising is certainly something to be inspired by. The multiple rings, as well as her leather watch with a jewelled bracelet, completed the outfit.

A Colour-Coordinated Fit

Take cues from Kim Seon-ho as he sports a colour-coordinated workwear outfit. His character oozes confidence with a blue fitted blazer and pants, which he wears over a blue eye-catchy striped shirt.

Prints

This look worn by Kim Hee-ae in The World Of The Married is already a winning number, thanks to the use of clashing prints. Aside from that, the ensemble successfully contrasts silhouettes. The tucked-in top created a squarish silhouette, while the checkered straight-leg pants elongated the rectangular shape. You can pair your blazer with a pencil square or straight or wide-legged trousers for a different take on this boxy look.

The Power Suit

We can’t get enough of the swoon-worthy fashion in Crash Landing on You. If you want to make an impression at work, follow in the footsteps of Son Ye-jin and sport an all-white power suit, along with a classic handbag like the Longchamp Roseau top handle bag.

Day to Night Outfit

Try a ruffled shirt dress like this one from Prada worn by Seo Ye-ji in It’s Okay To Be Not Okay for an ensemble that will take you from day to night. For an elevated casual style, pair this look with a cute mini bag.

Cinch It Up

A belt is another option to style your blazer like this style in Hotel Del Luna. This helps cinch the blazer’s boxy silhouette into a more attractive hourglass shape. This is especially handy for dressing up simple blazers with belts with unique details like leather braiding, dramatic silhouettes, or even crystal accents.

Patterned Suits

Kim Hae-kyong proved in Dinner Mate that suits can be sported for casual occasions other than formal ones. Instead of sticking to dark colours for work attire, consider mixing up your suit colours like Kim Hae-kyong. To balance out the formality of your overall style, pair a dark-coloured suit with a patterned shirt. Experiment with patterned or textured suits that look more fun and relaxed. Instead of standard dress shirts, pair your suits with polo shirts, linen shirts, and shirts with mandarin collars.

All Images: Courtesy Netflix

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India