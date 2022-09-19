Kanye West files trademarks to expand Donda Sports, creates new ‘Dove’ labels

Less than a week after he announced his decision to go solo, rapper Kanye West, who is officially known as Ye, reportedly filed a series of trademarks with an eye on expanding his Donda Sports clothing brand.

Mascotte Holdings, Ye’s company, filed trademark applications for a number of fashion and lifestyle items, including shirts, jackets, hats, shoes, wallets, luggage, fanny packs, umbrellas and blankets, reveals a report by TMZ.

Here are all the details about the items under his new labels

The report adds that he has filed for trademarks for two new labels — ‘Dove Sports’ and ‘Donda Doves.’

The label ‘Dove Sports’ will be used for “athletic services such as training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and even traditional educational frameworks … like classes, workshops and seminars.”

The other label, ‘Donda Doves,’ appears to be for game-day equipment, says the report. Citing documents it viewed, TMZ says that ‘Donda Doves’ will have brand items such as basketballs, baseball bats and hockey pucks. It will also include sports merchandise such as mugs and posters.

Decision to go solo and termination of GAP contract

Ye is the world’s richest musician, who amassed most of his wealth on the back of the successful collaboration of Yeezy with Adidas.

However, in a 12 September interview with Bloomberg, Ye said that he won’t renew his contracts with Adidas and GAP, and has decided to manage Yeezy on his own.

“It’s time for me to go it alone…Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience,” he said.

He also said that he has plans for opening physical Donda campuses, featuring integrated housing, shipping, schools, farms and dorms, and will continue running his e-commerce brand YeezySupply.com.

Soon after the release of the interview, Ye terminated Yeezy’s contract with GAP. The contract was originally set to expire in 2030.

According to CNBC, he alleged that GAP failed to meet its obligations as per the agreement, including the creation of exclusive Yeezy GAP stores.

The stores appear to be particularly high on Ye’s agenda. In a now-deleted post on Instagram on 31 August, he had stated his plans to open Yeezy brick-and-mortar stores around the world.

(Main and Featured images: Angela Weiss/AFP)