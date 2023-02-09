Kate Spade New York turns green with Pantone for its 30th anniversary

Kate Spade New York turns green for its 30th anniversary, announcing its partnership with Pantone – the global authority on colour.

The 30-year-old fashion and lifestyle brand steps into a new chapter with the newly minted colour developed by Pantone – dubbed Kate Spade green. The colour is a modern ode to the heritage, evoking the spirit of possibility and optimism that the brand has always been known for.

A new chapter and shade for Kate Spade New York

Starting this February, witness a total “greenified” makeover – turning the iconic Kate Spade pink clover branding, packaging, and storefront in the Kate Spade green hue, along with the release of an exclusive capsule collection. The range spans ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, home products and accessories.

A reimagined version of the beloved Sam Icon bag will also be released in the new Kate Spade green as part of the collection. In addition, the capsule also includes a limited-edition journal and mug featuring the Pantone colour swatch.

This new look is fresh but not distant. Intrinsic to the brand’s DNA, green has always been present at the heart of the brand. Infused with energy, the distinctive nature of the colour is timeless and loved in the market for its dynamic and bold qualities.

“Green has such significance for our brand and heritage. It has become a real signature of the Kate Spade New York personality, capturing a sense of freshness and ease, principles that define our unique style. The colour green speaks to our desire to express, explore and experiment.” says Kate Spade New York CEO and Brand President Liz Fraser.

From 1 February to June 2023, Japan will activate a Kate Spade green takeover of the Kate Spade New York Ginza store (Tokyo), including a photo booth experience.

In February, Kate Spade green will be introduced to dedicated areas of the Rockefeller Center (New York) and Ala Moana Center (Honolulu) stores.

Stay tuned as it will also be incorporated in the new store design concepts, with recent and upcoming openings including Marina Bay Sands (Singapore), Kaohsiung Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza (Taiwan) and Oakbrook Center (Illinois), among other Kate Spade New York flagship stores.

Hero & featured image credit: Kate Spade New York