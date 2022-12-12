facebook
Kate Spade turns up this festive season with candy bar-inspired pop-up shop in Sunway Pyramid
12 Dec 2022 09:25 AM

Kate Spade turns up this festive season with candy bar-inspired pop-up shop in Sunway Pyramid

Ronn Tan

This December, Kate Spade New York is celebrating Christmas at Sunway Pyramid with two unique installations.

It sure seems like the festive season is underway. If you’re looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday spirit, Kate Spade New York’s latest Christmas activations for the year might just interest you. From 8 December to 26 December 2022, the fashion house is inviting guests to check out its Candy Bar pop-up at Sunway Pyramid.

Celebrate the energy of the jolly period as you immerse in Kate Spade’s heritage brand codes. Combined with decadence and whimsy — think black-and-white checkered floors, the experiential installation is an ode to all things merry. Bring your family and friends as you check out the Kate Spade Holiday 2022 collection as well as take part in a candy giveaway.

Oh, there’s more! To up the ante this year, Kate Spade has also taken over the Sunway Pyramid ice-skating rink. The branded takeover will be available from now until 2 January 2022 and it’s just a floor below the Candy Bar pop-up. Kate Spade is also bringing more cheers with special ice-skating performances at 2.30PM on 17 December and 24 December. So, if you’re in the area, you know where to be.

Are you looking forward to Christmas this year? We know we are!

(All photos by All Is Amazing for Kate Spade)

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
