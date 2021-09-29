Home > Style > Fashion > On our wishlist: 12 designer heels we spotted in K-drama shows
29 Sep 2021

On our wishlist: 12 designer heels we spotted in K-drama shows

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
On our wishlist: 12 designer heels we spotted in K-drama shows

Spot your favourite designer heels?

We’ve seen an endless stream of luxury products getting their feature in K-dramas, and this includes show-stopping designer heels.

Besides the central plot, the outfits and costumes play an important role in K-dramas. They help to define a character more distinctively. Moreover, they indicate the beloved Korean fashion style. A key element of this is the designer heels. Not only are they the signature ‘it’ items, but they also hold their weight against the rest of the outfits. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite designer heels spotted in K-dramas that will give you total shoe envy. Don’t worry, we’ve listed where you can buy them online, too.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Roger Vivier]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Fashion Style Entertainment kdrama Film & TV Korean drama
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

