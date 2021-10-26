KLFW 2021 returns to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to celebrate fashion with heritage

After a hiatus of in-person shows, Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) makes a momentous return at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 3 – 7 November 2021.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week is your one-way ticket to the latest trends and silhouettes from your favourite Malaysian designers — a glorious event where designers and the local fashion community converge and creativity ignites. KLFW returns with in-person shows after last year’s virtual presentation to honour the local fashion scene. This year, KLFW promises to be bigger and better with a series of physical and digital shows.

With 26 physical shows (featuring Alia Bastamam, Kit Woo, Fiziwoo, and more) and 12 virtual shows (featuring Andy Bandy, Celeste, Cassey Gan and more) taking place, you can expect a week filled with glorious moments, mesmerising colours and beautiful silhouettes.

Image credit: KLFW

We have certainly gone through some tumultuous times. However, with all other crises, this too

shall pass. Although the road to recovery will not be an easy one, together, we will always come

out stronger. I am heartened to see that the designers who are with us for KLFW 2021 showed

resilience, re-imagined their businesses, and made internal processes more effective at creating

a leaner, more efficient workplace. Andrew Tan, Founder of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

“Our main sponsors this year are Lexus, Samsung, and AmBank. Each of them is not just supporting us financially; I believe they truly offer something special that changes the way we work, communicate and interact with technology. They open a world of financial opportunities during these critical times and provide advice on the best choices available to businesses that are being transformed,” said Tan.

To honour the local talents and style mavens, KLFW is reviving the Thread of Heritage, A Truly Malaysian Textiles Exhibition, to pay homage to Malaysia’s rich textiles and their versatility. This exhibition aims to create awareness on the local fabrics while promoting the appreciation of their exceptional beauty and history. As an extension of the initiative, KLFW collaborates with Taylor’s University and Barbie Mattel to showcase 12 Barbie dolls dressed in artisanal garments: Nyonya Beading, Tekat Embroidery, Calligraphy and Henna.

Head over to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 1 – 7 November to view the exhibition and stay tuned for our round-up of the best pieces we love from KLFW 2021.