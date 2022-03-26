Elevate your wardrobe with these stylish Korean fashion trends this season

With summer just around the corner, we’re shedding layers and incorporating colour and fun silhouettes into our looks. Take cues from the Korean fashion trends as the industry is gaining a solid reputation for being fashion-forward. Their fashion trends for 2022 provide many opportunities to experiment with new elements while showcasing some long-time staples that serve as a solid base for the hot season. Here are some of the best Korean fashion trends you don’t want to miss.

Top Korean fashion trends in 2022

Tennis Skirts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@strawberry.korea)

These skirts look best when worn alone. While certain smaller bags might complement certain ensembles, they are usually worn without a bag. Tennis skirts may be worn with heels or flat shoes, depending on the aesthetic you want to achieve. Flat shoes are a better choice if you are going for a cute look. These skirts are an excellent addition to any wardrobe. They’re simple, comfy, and go with a wide range of tops and shoes.

Matching Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram)

Matching sets have long been a favourite of the big fashion houses. It’s no surprise that K-pop stylists have embraced the style. Coordinating tops and bottoms is a fool-proof technique to look stylishly put together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITZY (@itzy.all.in.us)

Matching cardigan and skirt sets, button-up shirts and straight pants, comfy jumpers, and toasty shorts. These sets may be found in every style you can think of: chic, athletic, edgy, quirky, and so on. The best part is that you can mix and match the pieces to create a range of styles.

Puffed Sleeves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (G)I-DLE MIYEON (미연) (@gidlemiyeon)

This fashion trend certainly adds a sense of elegance and luxury to otherwise ordinary apparel designs. Puffed sleeves have grown popular among Korean celebrities and have swept the country. This style is currently trendy in both dresses and shirts.

Denim Shorts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITZY (@itzy.all.in.us)

When it comes to Korean spring fashion trends for 2022, this one may appear to be the least novel. But denim shorts have been reinvented so many times over the last century. These shorts have been effectively incorporated into formal ensembles in Korea by stylists. They are the ideal spring/summer base piece, and you can explore a variety of outfits with just one piece. Find a way to mix and match anything from breezy blouses to fitted crop tops, oversized sweaters, and a good old graphic tee.

Suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah)

If our favourite celebrities have taught us anything in recent years, it’s that a good pantsuit can make you feel and look like the most confident and powerful woman in any room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonnaeun (@marcellasne_)

The trick is to select a silhouette that fits you perfectly. Experiment with vibrant colours and patterns. You may always add a ruffled top or playful shirt beneath if you like a more neutral, chic look. In fact, skirts and short suits are now available, so feel free to let your legs breathe on a beautiful bright sunny day.

Slacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

A cross-season, ever-trending piece in Korean fashion. Slacks are chic, easygoing, and very easy to style. It’s no surprise that they are a common pick for the off-duty idol look. Slack pants are one of the most underrated versatile pieces, whether you’re heading to school, the office, hanging out with friends, or attending a family event.

Patterned Tights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Tights have long been a staple, but they’ve swiftly evolved into the most inventive and fun piece in any girl’s wardrobe. Patterned tights allow you to dress up a plain outfit. They provide a bit of extra energy without looking too edgy. Also, they are easy to incorporate into an elegant look for a more formal occasion.

A nifty hack is to match the colour with your shoes.

Street Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@roxyisbabyfox)

In the last few years, streetwear has really taken off in Korea. It’s becoming increasingly common to see on the streets of Seoul, thanks to many celebrities who have embraced the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeol (@slglf)

Oversized shirts, baggy pants, and bucket hats are prominent streetwear fashions in Korea. This type of clothing is significantly different from what has been trendy in recent years, and oversized clothing was formerly a niche style.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@blackpinkofficial; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@marcellasne_

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India