facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks
From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks
Style
16 Mar 2023 01:30 PM

From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks

Raashnika Palnitkar

Law Roach, image architect and stylist extraordinaire has consistently developed a red-carpet style unlike anything else in the business. However, after years of dressing famous celebrities, he suddenly declared that his styling days are over.

Law Roach has always been outspoken about fashion industry politics. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday afternoon, Roach declared his retirement and wrote: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out (sic).”  This came as a shock to many  fans and his industry friends as well.

He has been held as the zenith in styling. Roach has given us multiple memorable looks over the years and is known for Zendaya’s stunning outfits and fashion sense. His styling is unrivalled in the business. He has styled Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and many other high-profile stars in the industry.

A roundup of his most iconic looks that stunned the audience:

Law Roach x Zendaya:

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala, dressed as Cinderella in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit that transformed and lit up
Zendaya in a stunning Giorgio Armani cut-out dress
Law Roach
Zendaya stunned at the Oscars in a Valentino gown
Zendaya at the NAACP Awards in a plunging Versace couture dress
Zendaya in a custom Valentino gown

Law Roach x Anya Taylor-Joy:

Law Roach
Anya Taylor-Joy in a vintage Bob Mackie gown
Law Roach
Anya Taylor-Joy in a pink Dior dress and beret
Law Roach
Anya Taylor-Joy in an emerald green custom couture Dior dress

Law Roach x Megan Thee Stallion:

Megan Thee Stallion in a Valentino hot pink jacket and matching platform heels
Megan Thee Stallion in a custom black Bach Mai gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Law Roach
Megan Thee Stallion in a custom white Balmain dress

Law Roach x Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic slit
Law Roach
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an all-red ensemble by Balenciaga
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in a black and white dove gown by Robert Wun

Some more eye-catching looks that we loved :

Law Roach
Hunter Schafer in an all-white feather bandeau top and a silky maxi skirt and white platform heels
Ariana Grande in a grey Giambattista Valli princess gown
Law Roach
Zendaya in a Valentino sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps
Celine Dion in a Schiaparelli golden foil pant suit
Law Roach
Hunter Schafer in a two-piece silver sci-fi look from Prada’s spring 1999 collection
Law Roach
Bella Hadid in a Versace gown with a peplum waistline and a back bow
Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere
Law Roach
Kerry Washington in an embellished Zuhair Murad gown

Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy Law Roach on Instagram

Fashion Fashion Stylist Law Roach Hollywood stylists
From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks

Raashnika Palnitkar

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.