From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks

Law Roach, image architect and stylist extraordinaire has consistently developed a red-carpet style unlike anything else in the business. However, after years of dressing famous celebrities, he suddenly declared that his styling days are over.

Law Roach has always been outspoken about fashion industry politics. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday afternoon, Roach declared his retirement and wrote: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out (sic).” This came as a shock to many fans and his industry friends as well.

He has been held as the zenith in styling. Roach has given us multiple memorable looks over the years and is known for Zendaya’s stunning outfits and fashion sense. His styling is unrivalled in the business. He has styled Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and many other high-profile stars in the industry.

A roundup of his most iconic looks that stunned the audience:

Law Roach x Zendaya:

Law Roach x Anya Taylor-Joy:

Law Roach x Megan Thee Stallion:

Law Roach x Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Some more eye-catching looks that we loved :

Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy Law Roach on Instagram



