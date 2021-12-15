Fashion house Chanel appoints Unilever executive Leena Nair as Global CEO

Another Indian name spotlights headlines this year as the former Unilever executive Leena Nair takes on the role of the new Global CEO of Chanel.

Leena Nair’s description on Wikipedia, ”the first female, first Asian, youngest ever Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE)”, will soon have another major addition as she joins French luxury house, Chanel.

French luxury brand Chanel appoints Leena Nair as the new Global CEO

Nair shares over 30 years of experience at Unilever, where she started as a management trainee in 1992. Under her leadership, Unilever has been named the number one FMCG graduate employer of choice in 54 countries. She heads the Diversity and Inclusion agenda for the organisation, ensuring that its workforce is diverse and inclusive. Nair is an advocate for human-centred workplaces and compassionate leadership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leena Nair (@leenanairhr)

The electronics engineer from Kolhapur was also appointed the first woman on Unilever South Asia Leadership Team a year later. The team was responsible for Unilever’s growth in each of the following markets: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Alain Wertheimer, who co-owns the brand with his brother Gerard, will move to the role of global executive chairman. He has served as CEO since the departure of American fashion executive Maureen Chiquet in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leena Nair (@leenanairhr)

Chanel, known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No. 5 fragrance, said Nair would join the group in January adding that the new appointments would ensure its “long-term success as a private company.”

Stay tuned to know more about this story.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India