Lily Allen, Shay Mitchell spotted at Fendi’s show in Milan Fashion Week 2022

After London and New York, Milan is currently hosting its fashion week, and, like always, this year too doesn’t fail to impress. The sartorial celebrations began on 21 September and have got global fashion eyes hooked to the runways.

Italian fashion brand Fendi showcased its Spring Summer 2023 collection on the first day, eliciting major retro Hollywood vibes. Many noted names from the global fashion and entertainment industry attended the show including actresses Lily Allen and Shay Mitchell.

Here’s more about Fendi at the 2022 Milan Fashion Week

Lily Allen, Shay Mitchell and others who attended

Pretty Little Liars (2010) star Shay Mitchell turned heads in a yellow midi skirt paired with a matching yellow top with black detailing. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a yellow Fendi baguette and black pointed heels.

Lily Allen, on the other hand, opted for neutral tones and appeared in a grey oversized cargo jacket over a cream-coloured sweater and grey mini skirt. She accessorised it with a mint green bag and kept the makeup minimal.

Also in attendance was House of Dragons (2022) star Emily Carey, who came in a brightly coloured sweater carrying a lilac purse. Korean actress Kim Da Mi, Sasha Meneghel, Ximena Lamadrid, Jourdan Dunn and Chiara Ferragni were among others who attended the Fendi show.

What else is in store at the Milan Fashion Week

Around 70 shows and nearly 110 presentations from luxury fashion maisons including Gucci, Versace, Bottega Veneta and Armani are expected to unfurl at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

Fendi’s collection had an old 90s vibe about it which was unveiled as models wore low-rise cargo pants, with straps and overskirts, and sported shaggy haircuts as well. The collection also featured tank tops and vinyl wedges, and the colour palette was mostly neutral with pastel shades, occasionally interjected by absinthe green.

Other noteworthy events include celebrating Moncler’s 70th anniversary, Ferragamo’s show at the place of its upcoming Milan hotel and the return of a host of Chinese fashion buyers and delegations since the COVID-19 pandemic forced border lockdowns.

(Main image credit: Fendi/ @fendi/ Instagram; Featured image credit: Lily Allen/ @lilyallen/ Instagram)