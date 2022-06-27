A list of Korean celebrities who became brand ambassadors

Whether it is the audiences’ love for K-drama films and shows or K-Pop music, South Korean artists have captured the imagination of one and all.

Such is their ever-growing reach that the world’s biggest luxury brands have turned to collaborate with some of the most famous Korean celebrities.

Here are 15 Korean celebrities who became ambassadors of some major brands

Zico

The K-pop and hip-hop artist is Fendi’s brand ambassador in Korea. For his first campaign, Zico wore a white denim jacket, jeans and t-shirt from Fendi Men’s summer capsule 2022 collection. He paired the look with a black Peekaboo ISeeU Mini and Baguette.

“Seeing how FENDI has created wonderful projects with different creative talents around the world, I am excited to join the family to do great things together!” Zico said in a statement following his appointment as brand ambassador.

Lisa

Lisa of BLACKPINK is one of the biggest Korean celebrities who fronts multiple prominent labels as their brand ambassador. These include Scotch whisky brand Chivas, for whom Lisa became the first female ambassador in Asia.

“After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!” Lisa said after she was named the brand ambassador.

The Thailand-born rapper is also the face of luxury lifestyle global brands such as MAC, Celine, and Bvlgari.

One of the most followed celebrities in the world on Instagram, Lisa often posts about the brands she endorses on the platform.

Jisoo

Jisoo is another famous member of the all-girls K-pop group BLACKPINK. She is the global ambassador of French luxury jeweller and watchmaker Cartier, joining the likes of Ella Balinska, Yasmine Sabri and Chang Chen.

“It’s a truly meaningful honour for me to become a member of the Panthère community, in which each and every individual has their own unique and distinctive colour,” she said, referring to the iconic panther symbol of the brand.

“I’m looking forward to being able to share Panthère’s beauty with many people,” she added.

Besides Cartier, the K-pop icon is also the face of Christian Dior. She has often appeared in public wearing Dior pieces, underlining her long association with the brand.

Some of her most-liked Instagram pictures are those featuring her in Dior dresses, such as the one in which she poses in a yellow tartan outfit, which had a reported media impact value of millions of dollars.

Yoon Chan-young

The All of Us Are Dead star is one of the youngest faces in Korean entertainment appearing as the face of luxury lifestyle brands. Coach picked him as the brand’s first ambassador for Korea, and he debuted in its Spring 2022 ready-to-wear campaign.

“When I was in elementary school, my mom had a Coach bag. So, that was the first impression I had of Coach. Coach was never an unfamiliar brand for me,” Yoon told Lifestyle Asia after he was named brand ambassador.

“I was initially really fascinated to hear about the history of Coach,” he said, adding, “I could see that there were many different types of items that Coach offers to the people. So, I think it would be really meaningful for me to continue this legacy, and carry on looking into Coach’s brand of fashion.”

Lee Min-ho

Lee is a brand ambassador for Fendi and has appeared in its black Jacquard blazer, shirt and trousers from its men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. He has also posed with a Peekaboo ISeeU medium bag.

The actor has long been one of the most famous Korean celebrities fronting major luxury labels as their brand ambassador. This is because of his enduring popularity as an actor, starting with his breakthrough role as Goo Joon-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) and playing Koh Hansu in the internationally acclaimed Apple TV+ drama Pachinko (2022).

Besides Fendi, he is the brand ambassador of LVMH‘s subsidiary brand Berluti, BOSS, and Malaysian household appliances company Cuckoo Malaysia.

Hyun Bin

Image credit: IMDb

The Korean heartthrob who starred in the hit Netflix series Crash Landing on You (2019-2020) became the first Korean celebrity to endorse the Italian luxury brand Loro Piana in September 2021.

“His social engagement towards humanitarian and environmental issues underscores the common values shared between himself and Loro Piana, making the partnership a natural decision,” the brand said in a press release. The actor will sport the brand’s upcoming fall/winter 2021-2022 collection, which will also include ready-to-wear items and accessories.

However, Loro Piana isn’t the only brand Hyun Bin is endorsing. He was made the first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador of Tom Ford Beauty in July 2021, and was featured in the brand’s Soleil Neige campaign.

In 2020, Hyun Bin became Swiss luxury watch brand Omega’s first Korean ambassador. He also featured on the January 2021 cover of Esquire Korea sporting an Omega watch.

Gong Yoo

Image credit: IMDb

The Train to Busan (2016) star, who also made a special appearance in Netflix’s most-watched series Squid Game (2021- ), was announced as Chanel Korea’s brand ambassador earlier in 2021. The actor will endorse the brand’s fine jewellery and watches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE KOREA 엘르 코리아 (@ellekorea)



Gong Yoo also did a shoot for Marie Claire Korea, where he was seen wearing the J12 watch.

Nam Joo-Hyuk

Image credit: IMDb

Popular Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, who stared in the Netflix series Start-Up (2020), became the brand ambassador of Dior Beauty Korea earlier in 2021. However, this wasn’t his first stint with the Maison.

In 2019, he was made the first Korean ambassador of Dior Men.

He will be promoting various Dior products, from perfumes to skincare and makeup, in his latest partnership with the brand.

Lee Dong-Wook

Image credit: @leedongwook_official/Instagram

His flawless skin makes him the perfect choice for beauty and skincare product endorsement. Chanel tapped on him to endorse its first makeup collection for men — Boy de Chanel — in 2019 as the brand’s global ambassador.

(Image credit: Chanel)

In July 2021, he was chosen as La Mer’s male brand ambassador. The Goblin (2016) star made a breathtaking appearance in Elle Korea’s July issue to announce his collaboration with La Mer.

“Lee Dong-Wook’s luxurious image and irreplaceable atmosphere fit well with the brand, so we chose him as the model,” a brand representative shared with a South Korean media outlet, as per KDramaStars.

Kim Woo-Bin

Image credit: @____kimwoobin/Instagram

The model-actor returned to spotlight this year after recovering from nasopharyngeal cancer.

He was spotted attending The Sound Maker exhibition in South Korea as the new brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Speaking of the association, Woo-Bin said: “I’m very delighted to be a Friend of Jaeger-LeCoultre, with a long history of 188 years and great watchmaking expertise. I look forward to the new journey with Jaeger-LeCoultre.”

Kim Soo-Hyun

Image credit: @soohyun_k216/Instagram

One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, Kim Soo-Hyun was made Tommy Hilfiger’s new brand ambassador.

“For days at home and working life leisure and work, Kim always looks to the future with a smile,” Tommy Hilfiger’s website reads.

The actor was seen adorning the brand’s Autumn 2021 menswear collection.

He was also chosen as Swiss watchmaker Mido’s Asia ambassador.

Lee Jung- J ae

Image credit: IMDb

While Lee Jung-Jae from the Squid Game fame preps for the upcoming season of the Netflix series, the Korean actor has caught the attention of one of the biggest fashion houses in the world. He was made the global brand ambassador of Gucci in November 2021.

A press release by Gucci said, “Lee Jung-Jae’s charismatic and iconic style and a strong self-identity is similar to Gucci’s philosophy that values acceptance of diversity and self-expression.”

Ho-Yeon Jung

Image credit: @hoooooyeony/Instagram

Another Squid Game star who has gained massive popularity after the show’s release is Ho-Yeon Jung. The model-turned-actress is now one of Louis Vuitton global ambassadors.

In an Instagram post on 6 October, 2021, the French luxury fashion house’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere wrote: “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

According to the post, she had earlier walked the ramp for the brand and had also featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017.

Shin Min-A

Image credit: @gucci/Twitter

The gorgeous model-actress who is known for her stunning looks and versatility, is one of the Korean celebrities to bag a brand deal.

She was last seen in Netflix’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and was made Gucci’s global ambassador in November 2021.

The fashion label took to Twitter to share pictures of the actress sporting its collection. The tweet said: “#MinaShin joins as new Gucci global brand ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria, including a selection of #GucciJewelry. #AlessandroMichele.”

Song Hye-Kyo

Image credit: @kyo1122/Instagram

The Descendants of the Sun (2016) actress was appointed Fendi’s first Korean global brand ambassador.

Her strong and timeless appeal makes her the best choice to represent the luxury fashion house.

(Main and Featured image: Tommy Hilfiger)