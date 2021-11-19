Livin’ la vida with the Gabine collection from CHARLES & KEITH

CHARLES & KEITH’s long-desired Gabine gets a playful update, and a new shoe series to boot.
If you’ve been a fan of the classic Gabine saddle bag from CHARLES & KEITH, you’ll be happy to hear that it has recently gotten a brand new update — now made from natural leather and available in evergreen neutrals. The iconic bag makes a comeback with the all the elements that makes it the classic it is: an elegantly curved base and gold-toned buckle embellishment; but now available in a fun micro size as well, featuring bold colour-blocking with touches of felt, and a sophisticated quilted effect in icy hues.
On top of that, the elegance of the Gabine saddle bag has been translated into a shoe series, which also features natural calfskin leather and the distinctive gold buckle of the iconic Gabine saddle bag collection.
If you’re struggling to find the perfect shoes to pair the Gabine quilted saddle bag with, don’t fret — the Gabine collection has expanded to a shoe series that comes in all shapes and sizes. From loafers, slides and mule pumps that are perfect for the tropics, to ankle and knee-high boots that will be the ultimate fashion staples in the cooler months.
Made from natural calfskin and featuring the iconic gold buckle, you can pair your Gabine shoes with the saddle bag from the same family to create an unparalleled coordinated look.
Scroll down to shop the full collection.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gabine Leather Saddle Bag
- Gabine Two-Tone Saddle Bag
- Mini Gabine Quilted Saddle Bag
- Micro Gabine Quilted Saddle Bag
- Gabine Buckled Leather Loafer Mules
- Gabine Buckled Leather Slides
- Gabine Buckled Leather Mule Pumps
- Gabine Buckled Leather Mules
- Gabine Buckled Leather Loafers
- Gabine Buckled Leather Ankle Boots
- Gabine Buckled Leather Knee-High Boots
The Gabine leather saddle bag has made a comeback. Featuring the same classic curved-bottom silhouette and gold-tone buckle accent, this signature piece oozes sophistication and style without being over the top. The Gabine saddle bag is also capped with a magnetic closure that keeps all your essentials within easy reach and even opens up to reveal a compact inner compartment that’ll keep you organised. Thanks to the two interchangeable bag straps, you can carry it as a shoulder bag with the short strap or sling it across your body with the long strap.
As an exclusive collection, our Gabine leather saddle bag offers a hot stamping service specially for you to personalise, making it a truly unique piece for you to own.
An addition to the family, the Gabine saddle bag has also been updated with a sophisticated quilted body and charming hues — steel blue, brick, olive and classic black. Once again featuring the curved-bottom silhouette and signature bold gold-tone buckle accent, this piece makes a faultless addition to any outfit. Thanks to its deft blend of polish and practicality, it makes for the perfect finishing touch to your neutral ensembles.
A piece that’s made for maximum wearability, the mini Gabine saddle bag will take you from desk-to-dinner in a second. Sporting a quilted design finished in various shades — steel blue, brick and black — and topped with the signature buckle, this curved-bottom mini bag is sure to turn heads when you step out with it. Plus, it comes with two interchangeable straps that offer carrying versatility.
The iconic Gabine saddle bag is also available in a charming micro size, sporting an edgy chain-link top handle. Small enough to fit in your palm yet big enough to pack a punch, this version comes with a luxurious quilted finish and is crowned with the signature buckle.
What’s great about a pair of leather loafer mules is that they can be styled across the seasons. The covered round-toe and open-back design of the Gabine leather loafer mules offer much versatility: you can wear them on their own during spring and summer, or match them with socks for the cooler months. Complete the look with a textured crossbody bag, like the Gabine quilted saddle bag.
Rendered in luxurious chocolate-brown genuine calf leather and crowned with the signature Gabine gold-tone metallic buckles, the double strap sandals will make a great fashion statement no matter what you pair them with. It’s all ease and elegance with this pair — try it to believe it. For a contemporary look, style them with a belted collared jumpsuit and a structured trapeze bag.
Distinctive in design, yet still versatile enough to be worn with anything. The chalk-white Gabine leather mule pumps are a must-have. Finished in luxurious genuine calf leather, this exquisite pair were made to clinch the top spot in your shoe collection. The gold-tone metallic buckle also pays homage to CHARLES & KEITH’s iconic Gabine saddle bag collection. Just slip them on to bring the classic skirt-and-top pairing up to date.
Crafted from supple leather, the Gabine buckled leather mules are the perfect everyday shoe — especially since the sleek black finish promises versatility. Featuring a striking gold-tone metallic buckle strap inspired by our coveted Gabine range, this gorgeous pair also boasts a modern square-toe design, plus a low trapeze heel, ticking all the boxes when it comes to sophisticated style.
Understated glamour meets androgynous charm when it comes to these black penny loafers. Crafted from luxurious genuine calf leather, this pair will turn your outfit über classy in a second. Plus, these sleek streamlined gems come embellished with the signature Gabine gold-tone metallic buckle for added pizzazz. From longline shorts or denim jeans, to a floral maxi dress or a leather skirt, these shoes play well with everything.
The Gabine buckled leather ankle boots come with a minimal silhouette and a classic almond toe. Made from supple calf leather and rendered in a sleek black hue, these laced-up gems are sufficiently sturdy and versatile enough to be worn on a regular basis with all of your outfit pairings. Look effortlessly stylish by teaming them with a trench coat and tweed shift dress combination.
Featuring an easy-to-wear slip-on design, this exquisite pair ticks all the right boxes. A hint of glistening hardware takes this otherwise understated pair to the next style level. Made from supple black leather for a luxurious and an ultra-chic look, they look especially covetable when paired with a colourblock shift dress and the quilted Gabine saddle bag.
The range of the Gabine family is available for purchase online on the CHARLES & KEITH official website.