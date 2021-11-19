Livin’ la vida with the Gabine collection from CHARLES & KEITH

CHARLES & KEITH’s long-desired Gabine gets a playful update, and a new shoe series to boot.

If you’ve been a fan of the classic Gabine saddle bag from CHARLES & KEITH, you’ll be happy to hear that it has recently gotten a brand new update — now made from natural leather and available in evergreen neutrals. The iconic bag makes a comeback with the all the elements that makes it the classic it is: an elegantly curved base and gold-toned buckle embellishment; but now available in a fun micro size as well, featuring bold colour-blocking with touches of felt, and a sophisticated quilted effect in icy hues.

On top of that, the elegance of the Gabine saddle bag has been translated into a shoe series, which also features natural calfskin leather and the distinctive gold buckle of the iconic Gabine saddle bag collection.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect shoes to pair the Gabine quilted saddle bag with, don’t fret — the Gabine collection has expanded to a shoe series that comes in all shapes and sizes. From loafers, slides and mule pumps that are perfect for the tropics, to ankle and knee-high boots that will be the ultimate fashion staples in the cooler months.

Made from natural calfskin and featuring the iconic gold buckle, you can pair your Gabine shoes with the saddle bag from the same family to create an unparalleled coordinated look.

Scroll down to shop the full collection.