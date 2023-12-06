LOEWE welcomes new store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

LOEWE, the fashion maestro, has unveiled a new retail wonder in the bustling core of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia within the confines of the newly opened The Exchange TRX.

This 247-square metre fashion sanctuary is a nod towards the CASA LOEWE concept, a brainchild of the creative director, Jonathan Anderson. It’s a captivating realm where art, craftsmanship, and fashion coalesce into a graceful symphony.

Everything we know about the new LOEWE store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

The store’s facade, swathed in blue ceramic tiles meticulously handcrafted and glazed in Spain, personifies LOEWE’s seamless blend of heritage artistry with cutting-edge design. This ceramic theme echoes within the interior, where serene blues rendezvous with earthy browns and soft greens. The solidity of poured concrete floors and grey stucco walls is gracefully counterbalanced by the tactile charm of iron racks and brass accents.

In addition, the store is a fashionista’s paradise, offering a cornucopia of both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections. Visitors can embark on a sartorial adventure, discovering an array of bags, shoes, jewellery, soft accessories, and eyewear, each item resonating with the fashion house’s unwavering dedication to quality and style.

Every piece of furniture, from the angular lines of Thomas Gerrit Rietveld’s Steltman and Utrecht armchairs to the fluid contours of Axel Vervoordt’s coffee table, is a deliberate chord in this design symphony. The space proudly puts on display an oak Bexley table, a celestial Isamu Noguchi paper lamp, antique ceramic vases, and opulent leather puffer benches, each artifact paying tribute to the myriad forms of craftsmanship.

Adding a touch of homeliness to the space are the handwoven Spanish wool carpets, their designs a testament to the creative prowess of British textile artist John Allen.

The LOEWE store also doubles as an art salon, displaying select pieces from its worldwide collection of art, craft, and sculpture. Visitors can immerse themselves in the botanical sketches of British artist Eliot Hodgkin, admire the textured vase by ceramicist Ewan Henderson, unravel the mystery of the painting by Welsh artist Merlin James, and revel in the playful ceramic plate crafted by the legendary Pablo Picasso.

(All images used courtesy of Loewe)