LOEWE x On is crafted for the adventurous and designed for the great outdoors

With an influx of new fitness enthusiasts, sportswear brands are quickly putting forth more athletic gear to feed the burgeoning demand; it should come as no surprise when these brands notice a surge in revenue in recent years. Case in point: the Loewe x On collaboration.

While sportswear may not necessarily be within the purview of luxury houses, that didn’t stop them from hopping onto the bandwagon. Most recently, Loewe enlisted the help of performance brand On for a limited-edition capsule collection housing shoes and apparel designed for modern adventure.

This partnership sees many perks, including marking On’s first foray into the luxury world – exposing the brand to a wider audience.

Placing sustainability at the forefront, Loewe x On reimagined long-established craft skills, applying the handmade to technical pieces. Ideal for both city life and the great outdoors, the collection sees Loewe’s iteration of On’s iconic Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance shoes.

Available in five colourways – gradient khaki, gradient grey, gradient blue, gradient orange and space blue – these kicks feature both On’s trademark technologies, the Missiongrip rubber outsole and the Speedboard mid-sole hidden plate, as well as a recycled polyester upper, hand-press marbled outsoles, brass eyelets and a matte or iridescent mudguard.

The ready-to-wear pieces also sport a unique blend of performance properties and key On features. Running pants are weather adaptable, anorak employs a moisture-wicking material, t-shirts are temperature regulating, and customisable three-layer parka provides utmost insulation. Each of these pieces is available in two colourways for each gender: an organic palette of khaki, blue and orange that takes inspiration from nature, applied in gradient effects that suggest prolonged exposure to the elements en plein air.

These effects and the Japanese sashiko-inspired needlework print that resembles a starry night are results of a meticulous technical process required to craft the perfect colour and pattern. Ensuring that the printed gradients match across all components of each item, the finishing process is carried out by hand, just as the marble effect soles are processed individually and manually, making each shoe unique.

Launching on 9 March on the official websites of both brands and in selected Loewe stores on 10 March, the collection is a shared exploration of performance and craft: a vision for a more sustainable future.

(Images: LOEWE x On)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.