Barbiecore to crochet: 8 biggest fashion trends of 2023

In the whirlwind of fashion trends, 2023 stands out as a vibrant year, blending eclectic styles and bold statements. As we unravel the biggest fashion trends of 2023, get ready to navigate through a maze of influences that reflect a world where chaos and creativity go hand in hand.

Accessories take the spotlight, with statement shoes stealing the show at every turn. Comfort, the reigning authority in post-pandemic fashion, continues to dictate choices and reshape wardrobes. Even as most of us grapple with the boundaries of quiet luxury and explore the dopamine-filled world of Barbiecore, we can all agree that fashion trends in 2023 have taken several wild turns. Iconic accessories have become undeniable stars – from Lionel Messi’s sought-after Inter Miami jersey to Lily-Rose Depp’s character in The Idol rocking Chanel sunglasses, all have left their mark on the canvas of this year’s style saga.

The biggest fashion trends of 2023

1. Innerwear as Outerwear

(Image: Alix Newman/Shutterstock)

Last November, Kendall Jenner took a nonchalant stroll in Los Angeles, donning only a Bottega Veneta navy sweater with tights. It sparked a peculiar trend – innerwear as outerwear, featuring prominently in Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu show in March, where models strutted down the runway in knit boy-cut briefs worn over pantyhose. What began as a pre-pandemic nightmare (oops, forgot to put on pants!) transformed into a classic 2023 modus operandi. From casual weekdays in New York to high-end runways, fashion knickers paired with unexpected ensembles took centre stage, blurring the lines between what’s visible, and what lies beneath.

2. Barbiecore

(Image: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Taking over the world this summer, the enchanting world of Barbiecore is a viral trend characterised by a distinct shade of pink emblematic of Mattel’s iconic doll. Margot Robbie‘s portrayal of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s movie has only propelled the trend to new heights. From vibrant Western flares and waistcoats to rollerblades paired with ’80s neon gym gear, Barbiecore embodies a whimsical escape. With Margot’s Ken, Ryan Gosling, joining the vibrant movement with fresh bleached hair, the aesthetic inevitably became a celebration of unabashed femininity and nostalgic playfulness, making it one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

3. Quiet luxury

“Quiet luxury,” or the “Old money aesthetic”, is a term that gained maximum traction in fashion circles this year, and it was all thanks to the success of Succession. Amidst the saturation of ostentatious displays, brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite championed a refined, understated trend that begged discretion. It was a departure from the excesses of previous eras, encapsulating Sienna Miller’s casual chic fused with the timeless allure of the Olsen twins’ off-duty ensembles. Think a weathered Hermès Kelly bag paired with vintage jeans or a nonchalantly draped £1,000 camel coat. “Quiet luxury” wasn’t and never will be merely a style; it’s a mood, a synonym for elevated basics that comes with a side of generational wealth.

4. Crochet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Crochet made a triumphant return in 2023, when it graced runways and wardrobes with its timeless charm. Once synonymous with ’70s aesthetics, crochet clothing took a fresh turn this year, reimagined by designers and boutiques alike. The appeal lies in its comfortable and breathable nature, offering an effortless solution for hot summer days. Worked into fashion items from bikinis to bucket hats and dresses, crochet injected a welcome touch of texture into summer wardrobes. It’s a revival that bridges the gap between nostalgic and contemporary styles, proving that classics never go out of fashion. In fact, they can even come back to become one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

5. Cargo Pants

(Image: The Mega Agency/Getty Images)

Nineties and Noughties nostalgia continues to thrive, this year in the form of the resurgence of cargo pants. Once beloved by pop sensations All Saints and Aaliyah, they have nonetheless proven their worth to today’s fashion icons. Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and even OG 90’s style icon Princess Diana have showcased the versatility of cargo pants. From camo versus denim to ultra-casual versus tailored, cargo pants deliver an off-duty look that seamlessly transitions from day to night. High fashion houses and high street brands like Balmain, Off-White, Ganni, Mango, Arket, and Cos have all hopped on board; fashionistas can now shop catalogues featuring diverse designs, turning cargo pants into a wardrobe staple for the warmer months ahead and affirming their place as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

6. Messi’s Non–Barbie Pink Miami Jersey

(Image: MLS Soccer)

Fashion embraced soccer fervour in 2023, notably with Lionel Messi‘s unexpected move to Inter Miami. The un-Barbie pink jersey associated with the team sold out immediately, giving rise to a booming bootleg industry. The official Messi jersey, sporting his iconic number 10, remains wait-listed on the Adidas website, highlighting the intersection of sports and style and becoming one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023. Soccer jerseys have transcended their athletic origins, becoming coveted fashion statements and showcasing the global influence of sports in shaping contemporary fashion narratives.

7. The COS quilted bag

(Image: JennieRubyJane/Instagram)

Bucking the trend of high-end exclusivity, the COS quilted bag emerged as an affordable must-have in 2023. This squishy accessory gained immense popularity after it was seen in the company of megawatt individuals like BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim and Shinee’s Key. Boasting a practical design, it is available in various sizes and made from leather or recycled polyester, thus increasing its appeal to diverse audiences. Definitely one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023, the quilted bag epitomises affordable chic, proving that style doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag.

8. Friendship Bracelets

(Image credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram)

In the realm of accessories, the timeless trend of friendship bracelets took centre stage in 2023, most notably at Taylor Swift concerts. Inspired by the starlet’s songs, Swifties attended Eras Tour concerts en-masse, their arms stacked with beaded bracelets to foster a moving camaraderie. Even celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman embraced this wristwear trend. It goes beyond mere fandom; it’s a tangible expression of shared moments and a testament to the simplicity of accessorising. Even as Swift made her billions, friendship bracelets solidified their place as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

Which of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 did you resonate with the most?

(Main Image: Don Arnold/Getty Images; Featured Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

