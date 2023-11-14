Louis Vuitton extends contract of womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquière for 5 years

In a development that will likely not raise any surprise within the global fashion landscape, it has been confirmed that luxury French maison Louis Vuitton has extended the contract of its Creative Director for Womenswear, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The French-Belgian designer, who was appointed to the role in 2013 after the departure of Marc Jacobs, has been credited for not only successfully integrating his own approach and techniques to the legacy label’s house codes to great commercial effect, but also ushering a new decade of continued success for the brand well past the late-aughts and into the present day.

Speaking on account of the announcement, Ghesquiere enthused about Louis Vuitton’s decision to extend their working partnership, while also reflecting upon his decade-long legacy at the helm of one of the fashion industry’s most prominent names. “It is a true honor to continue writing the story of Louis Vuitton. We began the first chapter ten years ago, defining a new identity based on extraordinary heritage and a constant focus on innovation.”

“In particular, I have had the privilege to harness the talent and expertise of the Maison and its teams to develop new codes. I am forever grateful for the trust and support of Bernard Arnault and Pietro Beccari on this incredible journey,” he said. According to Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquiere will continue serving as Creative Director for womenswear for another five years.

In retrospect, it isn’t difficult to understand why the brand’s management had come to that decision, given how the 52-year-old has successfully driven considerable growth in sales through his wildly successful lineup of new bag designs that include the likes of the Capuccines, the Petite Malle, the Pochette Metis, and the Pochette Accessories, to name just a few.

With that said, this does go against the grain of musical chair Creative Director appointments that are typical to the fashion landscape, with Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Moschino, and Chloe all having introduced new names in the upper echelons recently.

Feature and hero image credits: Nicolas Ghesquiere/Instagram