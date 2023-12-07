Louis Vuitton opens largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

Louis Vuitton has proudly unfurled the curtains of its grandest Malaysian boutique at The Exchange TRX, nestled in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s burgeoning financial district, the Tun Razak Exchange.

The store is a veritable treasure trove of the Maison‘s offerings, brimming with men’s and women’s fashion, chic footwear, luxurious leather goods, travel bags, and trunks. In addition, it houses a diverse selection of accessories, textiles, fragrances, timepieces, and exquisite jewellery.

Take a peek at the new Louis Vuitton store in The Exchange TRX

As patrons approach, they are met with an eye-catching facade, a stunning 3D floral mesh in white, an artful nod to the illustrious Louis Vuitton Monogram. The flower, conceptualised in three dimensions, offers a dynamic visual spectacle that mesmerises passersby.

Upon crossing the threshold, visitors are greeted by a tasteful stone carpet made of Travertine, marking the start of an immersive journey within. The store’s flooring is a sea of natural wood, giving a warm and inviting feel.

The entrance area boasts wall plaster fashioned by the acclaimed French atelier De La Torre, while the women’s accessories zone shines with a Diamond Screen from Marcel Wanders, a valued contributor to the Objets Nomades collection.

Special care has been given to the illumination and ceiling decorations; the entrance ceiling, in particular, features an installation which mirrors the petals of the Monogram.

The boutique’s interior design, which debuted in Paris Saint-Germain, weaves modern elegance with a curated collection of artwork by contemporary artists, including Lautaro Cuttica and Florence Pirlot.

The furniture selection features designs from Etienne de Souza and India Mahdavi, another collaborator for the Objets Nomades collection. The new outlet seamlessly blends subtle, delicate design lines with opulent materials, all paying a beautiful homage to the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture.

(All images used courtesy of Louis Vuitton)