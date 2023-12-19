LSA Holiday Edit: Feel the Presence with lululemon

This festive season, melt away distractions and tap into mindful feeling by truly living in the present with high-performance styles from lululemon — and they are perfect as gifts too.

It’s the most magical time of the year. The right fit matters during this festive season to feel your best across all activities and everything in between. With the opening of lululemon’s newest and biggest store at The Exchange TRX (alongside the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Suria KLCC boutiques), you have more places to shop your favourite everyday performance pieces that are tailored to move with you throughout the day.

lululemon has introduced its Winter Whites and Moonbow Colour Collection, comprising fresh and comforting designs for a cosy day in and a crisp night out. Melt away distractions and fill your festive season with pieces from technical activewear, functional accessories and cosy loungewear to elevated wardrobe essentials and accessories, lululemon has something stylish and comfortable for every occasion, making it perfect for the holidays and gifting.

With the Winter Whites Collection, look forward to a merry adventure filled with layering, dimension, volume and textures that feel good, travel well and look fresh such as the Sueded Utility Jacket with a fleece collar and Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip — bringing you styles and accessories perfect for upcoming vacation plans with maximum chic comfort.

Those who love a splash of vivid colours in their daily ensemble should check out lululemon’s Moonbow Colour Collection. Expect a holiday glow unlike any other and let the rainbow palette bring tonal joy. Even better, they are ideal for all occasions too! Inspired by the natural phenomenon of a lunar rainbow, lululemon has got you covered to feel chic and comfortable on every occasion for you and your loved ones.

At lululemon, it’s always a haven for varieties with options for all occasions — be it a modern fitness attire, a brunch ensemble or an everyday outfit. And that’s why you never have to worry about finding the right pieces that add pizzazz to your everyday routine.

Designed with the Science of Feel, lululemon’s unique approach to innovation, the brand’s product range includes proprietary technical fabrics, innovative construction techniques, and strategic fits and features to meet everyone’s needs and enhance their wellbeing and performance. Hence, whether it’s for yourself or your loved ones, lululemon’s holiday collections are here to elevate this enchanting season of giving.

editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO creative direction RONN TAN assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & MALLIE MARAN styling BIRDY LEE photographer HERRY CHIA EE assisted by JOE NG videography POR JIA JUN hair & makeup JOEY YAP models BIDADARI (MODELS LAB) & KELVIN YAP