Chinese Lunar New Year fashion collections to honour the Year of The Dragon with

Still haven’t figured out what to wear to the family gatherings on Lunar New Year 2024? Here are the stunning Lunar New Year capsule collections to shop this Year of the Dragon.

Red is no longer the sole colour for Chinese New Year. This Year of the Dragon, designer brands present their elaborately crafted collections in a wide range of imaginative designs, whether with ancient Chinese jade or even Pokémon characters.

[Hero image credit: Prada; featured image credit: Fendi]

10 Lunar New Year Capsules That Honour the Year of the Dragon

Fendi x FRGMT x Pokémon

Fendi’s Artistic Directors Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones work with Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara and the Pokémon Company to present this youthful collection featuring the dragon Pokémon. The collection features the characters in a range of products, from the Baguette and Peekaboo bags to T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Gucci

An endearing take on Lunar Chinese New Year tradition fluffs up Gucci’s capsule range for this festive period, as the storied Italian label introduces an array of ready-to-wear pieces in dusty pastels, featuring a baby dragon print motif. Naturally, matching bags made of their GG Supreme Coated Canvas will also debut in tow, further emboldening Sabato Sarno’s creative verve as the new steward of Gucci.

Bottega Veneta

Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress and Bottega Veneta brand ambassador Shu Qi stars in this Lunar New Year campaign. Apart from the piece she wears, a shoulder bag in calfskin leather, there are also the Orbit sneakers, the Sardine bag in red and white, the Andiano bag, high heels, and more.

Loewe

The Jade collection pays homage to the ancient Chinese jade sculpture in a range of designs. In Loewe China, three jade carvers have come up with different forms of pendants to carry best of luck for all. Meanwhile in other countries, the new Flamenco Purse Mini bag in ancient jade-inspired colours was launched along with a ring of jade stone in matching colours. Our favourite is the tiny animal charm available in six colourways.

Burberry

Burberry’s Lunar New Year capsule features the classic Chinese New Year red in a series of tweaked Burberry patterns, whether that be houndstooth, rose, Equestrian Knight Design, or the iconic check. The collection is available for both men, women, and kids.

Tory Burch

The neutral-coloured Lunar New Year collection from Tory Burch stars Lina Zhang, a Chinese model, and her children Mubai and Anahi. Several items are embellished with an auspicious cloud charm which represents the realm of the dragon. The Dragon Mini Bag brings the mythical creature to the fashion world by putting a T monogram jacket on it.

Prada

The wise and powerful dragon, a deep colour palette, and a festive sense of joy and optimism are channeled into Prada’s Lunar New Year collection. Women and men’s highlights include organza skirts, fine knitwear, jackets, vests, and shirts, to name a few. The Prada Buckle, Prada Arqué bag, satin sabots, leather loafers are part of the more noteworthy accessories.

Tommy Hilfiger x CLOT

To mark the start of their new year celebrations, American casual luxury apparel label Tommy Hilfiger has collaborated with streetwear pioneers CLOT for a covetable limited collection. Debuting as part of CLOT’s 20th Anniversary, the 23-piece range features a choice selection of apparel includes staple basics remixed with tenets of Chinese youth culture for a bold, confident new look to step into the Year of The Dragon with.

Coach

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers launched a capsule collection with pale tan leather and ruby red accessories for Chinese New Year. The elegant dragon illustration is drawn by artist Lian Yang, appearing on the Boxed New Year Rogue 25, Idol Bag, Bandit Wallet, Bandit Crossbody, and Sammy Top Handle 21.

Dior

Under the lead of Kim Jones, Dior Men joined hands with Otani Workshop, a Japanese artist, to create a joyful capsule punctuated by the green monster. The Year of the Dragon items span from B57 Mid-Top Sneakers to a varsity blouson to a scarf.

Valentino Garavani

It’s not a surprise that the Italians adore the colour red just as much as the Chinese do, and come this Lunar New Year, Italian luxury maison Valentino has released a suitably themed capsule collection to commemorate the Wood Dragon. Combining some of the house’s most iconographic motifs, the Rosso Valentino hue and VLogo insignia, this limited-edition range encompasses everything from ready-to-wear apparel for men and women, as well as the obligatory bags and other accompanying accessories.

Miu Miu

Aside from beckoning fresh beginnings, the Lunar Chinese New Year is also representative of tradition and heritage in its reverence for customs passed down from one generation to another. In that vein, Miu Miu’s Lunar New Year capsule collection seeks to interpret heirloom hand-me-downs in a tangible form through upcycled denim garments, showcasing an appreciation of both history and individuality.

Moncler

Moncler’s logo was specifically modified to fit with the occasion of the Lunar New Year. The quilted texture stands out through the collection to resemble the scales of the dragon. If you’re bored of the classic Chinese red, the collection also boasts pink, black, and off-white to wear to your Lunar New Year family gathering.

Levi’s

Another heritage brand that is due to ring in the Lunar New Year with denim is Levi’s. Borrowing from the premise of jiē lóng–接(jiē) meaning welcome, and龙 (lóng) meaning dragon, this concise array of casualwear will all come with a special red tab on the pocket and a custom leather back patch featuring dragon artwork and gold lettering. Interwoven between are subtle nods to the festive period, including tastefully considered accents like contrast stitching, gold-tone eyelets, and paper cutout graphic motifs.

Steve Madden

New York fashion scene staple Steve Madden injects a dose of regal flair to its range by way of the highly anticipated and aptly named Dragon Collection. Conceived by local creatives out of Malaysia, the curated selection of classic Steve Madden icons has been given a completely fresh new colour combo, by way of the season’s obligatory red with equally auspicious gold accents.

