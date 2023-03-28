Gurdip Kaur will be the first Malaysian designer at this New York fashion show

The fashion scene in Malaysia has undoubtedly grown and evolved throughout the years, and with countless up and coming designers who are making their marks in the industry – it comes to no surprise that homegrown couturier, Gurdip Kaur will be the first Malaysian to participate in Couture Fashion Week 2024 that’s taking place in New York.

Who Gurdip Kaur?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟 Gurdip Kaur 💋 (@dipsy_mystique)

Gurdip of GypsyKorn Atelier is born and raised in Penang, and her passion for fashion and design has led her to accomplish great feats in the industry. Her recent win as the Best Fashion Designer Award at the New York Couture Fashion Week that was held in Malaysia on 25 February 2023, is a testament to her talent and hard work.

Her upcoming participation in the Couture Fashion Week in New York will be a wonderful opportunity for the young designer to showcase her unique designs and creativity on an international platform, setting a precedent for other aspiring Malaysian designers to follow.

In an interview with a news media outlet, Gurdip shared her journey towards building the collection that brought her the big win, from conceptualising the designs to the final fittings. She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming event in New York, where she will be able to network and learn from other designers from all over the world.

“Our brand’s tagline is ‘dare to be different’ and upholding that is something that I find incredibly important. Staying true to that fact is the unique selling point of GypsyKorn, where every outfit is built like armor, in a sense that they’re all modular, so to speak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KM StudioWorkz (@km.studioworkz)

The collection that won Gurdip Kaur the award was titled “Punkature: An Ode to Queen “V”—inspired by Queen Victoria from the Victorian Era, the Industrial Revolution and as a tribute to dame Vivienne Westwood who is also known as the “Queen of Punk” and the late Alexander McQueen.

When speaking to another media outlet, she highlighted how GypsyKorn Atelier is a label that focuses on recreating fashionable costumes for people who are eccentric, dramatic, and those who dare to be different.

“Since there are not many ateliers that provide this specific type of garment to wear, we aim to cater to those that are otherwise unable to acquire this type of fashion elsewhere.”

Overall, Gurdip’s participation in Couture Fashion Week in New York is not only a personal achievement but also a significant moment for the Malaysian fashion industry. It’s a proud moment for Malaysia, and we can’t wait to see what Gurdip has in store for us.

(Hero and featured image credits: New York Couture Fashion Week – Malaysia/ Facebook)