Here are the Malaysian models who have graced international runways

The next time you’re watching these international fashion shows, keep an eye out for these budding Malaysian models that are leaving their mark on the modelling scene.

Thanks to the inclusivity movement, we’re seeing more and more diversity at shows like Paris and London Fashion Weeks — this includes Malaysian faces. Hailing from all corners of the country, and coming from various heritage, these models are doing the country proud.

Breathing life into globally-recognised designer collections is no small feat. Unlike an ad campaign, these highly-anticipated fashion shows bring a lot of attention to the brand, and simultaneously the models that walk the shows. As the collections make their debut to the world, celebrities, stylists, and editors across the globe have their eyes (and phone lenses) locked on the runway to catch on the latest trends.

Here are four Malaysian models that are on the rise globally

Ridzman Zidaine





Image credit: Ridzman Zidaine/Instagram

Most recently, Ridzman Zidaine has made headlines for his modelling stint at the 2022 London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. At these events, he walked for huge fashion labels such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton.

The model had his debut at the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week. At only 22, Zidaine has fast-tracked his career and cemented his status as an up-and-coming model.

Gwen Lu





Image credit: Gwen Lu/Instagram

This Penang native requires no introduction. Signed with multiple agencies in cities such as Tokyo, London, Berlin, and Cape Town, Gwen Lu is a powerhouse in the industry. A quantity surveyor by training, she is now based in New York City.

In the past couple of years, Lu has been a familiar face at the Balenciaga presentations, making her appearance from couture to resort shows.

Atikah Karim





Image credit: Atikah Karim/Instagram

Standing at almost six feet tall, it is no wonder that Atikah Karim has made modelling her career of choice. The Sabahan model is also based in New York City, which has an abundance of modelling opportunities and has allowed her to concentrate on her craft.

Upon winning a major modelling competition in Malaysia, Atikah became an instant favourite among fashion labels such as Marine Serre and Rick Owens for her sharp features.

Vanizha Vasanthanathan





Image credit: Vanizha Vasanthanathan/Instagram

Another Malaysian model to keep an eye for is Vanizha Vasanthanathan, who recently made her glamorous debut at the Milan Fashion Week. The model/dancer has been featured in many beauty and fashion campaigns locally and is a champion of diversity in the modelling industry.

At the 2022 Milan Fashion Week, this beauty walked for Marco Rimbaldi and Act N°1.

Hero image credit: (L-R) Vanizha Vasanthanathan, Gwen Lu, and Ridzman Zidaine via Instagram; Featured image credit: Ridzman Zidaine/Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia