Meet the Hermès artisans from various metiers at ‘Hermès in the Making’

Don’t miss out on the ‘Hermès in the Making’ exhibition, taking place at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from 1st October to 9th October 2022 — book your visit pronto!

Hermès objects are made to last, to be repaired and passed on — from one hands to another. Like the artisans and craftsmen from the various metiers within the Hermès umbrella, the skills are handed down from one to another. Every object designed and created is also a work of many hands — from the designers to the silkscreen experts, the the leathersmiths to the seamstresses.

When you are holding on to an Hermès object, it is more than just a piece of scarf or a bag — it is a creation realised through a cross-pollinated artisanal world of the various metiers of Hermès.

And we bear you good news! From 1st to 9th October 2022, fans and followers of Hermès will be able to experience a money-cannot-buy experience at the ‘Hermès in the Making’ exhibition where artisans from ten or so of the house’s metiers have been flown down to Singapore to give visitors an in-depth insight into their world. They bring with them their tools, materials and expert gestures from their workshops to Marina Bay Sands to explain how these objects are crafted, detailed and made — in the flesh.

Meet the artisans — both young and old — each with their own expertise. From watchmakers demonstrating the meticulous work of assembling the Hermès H08 timepiece to a master glove maker who has been with the metier for decades, there’s plenty to experience at the ‘Hermès in the Making’ exhibition. Discover how the Hermès carre is made with an exclusive silkscreen demonstration, learn how the Birkin is repaired, as well as the various processes of jewellery making.

Kids can also come and partake in fun activities including colouring, silkscreen making and exciting games at the event. Take our word for it — there’s a lot discover and check out, so bring your attention and enthusiasm with you.

If you ever wondered how the Kelly bags are made or how horse saddles are produced, the ‘Hermès in the Making’ is where you want to be.

‘Hermès in the Making’ will be open to the public from 1st to 9th October 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza (between the Apple Marina Bay Sands and LV Island Store). Book your spot today HERE.