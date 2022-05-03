Blake Lively to HoYeon Jung: The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022

facebook
03 May 2022 03:05 PM

The biggest night of fashion extravaganza, a larger-than-life sartorial celebration and a red carpet that shines brightest with who’s of the who of the industry nailing the fashion game — 3 May was the night of the 2022 Met Gala.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala explores themes that push the boundaries in fashion and every year, stars and designers interpret it in the most layered and diverse ways. This year, in continuation of the 2021 benefit, marks the second instalment of the ‘In America’ theme. It is titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ with gilded glamour as dress code.

Corsets, elaborate gowns, embellished jumpsuits and dresses and ornate headgears made the evening a dazzling spectacle. The event was hosted by Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri were the honorary chairs.

The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022 includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Stan Shawn Mendes, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding among others.

Take a look at the best dressed stars at Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

Blake Lively- Ryan Reynolds
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

HoYeon Jung
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Bella Hadid in Burberry

Bella Hadid
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton

Gemma Chan at Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Regé-Jean Page in velvet tux

Regé-Jean Page
Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Austin Butler in Prada and Priscilla Presley

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Kendall Jenner in Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Sebastian Stan in Valentino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Elon Musk in Tom Ford

Elon Musk at Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson at Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Lizzo in Thom Browne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung


Henry Golding and Liv Golding in Tom Ford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford)

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJR (@christopherjohnrogers)

Bad Bunny in Burberry

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Best dressed stars Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli and Marcus Mumford

Best dressed stars Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images Entertainment/ Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Naomi Campbell
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Jared Leto twins with Alessandro Michele in Gucci

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Mindy Kailing in Prabal Gurung

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst

Best dressed stars Met Gala 2022
Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images Entertainment/ Getty Images

(Hero image credit: Tom Ford/@tomford/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP, Louis Vuitton/@louisvuitton/Instagram; feature image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

