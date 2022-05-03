Blake Lively to HoYeon Jung: The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022

The biggest night of fashion extravaganza, a larger-than-life sartorial celebration and a red carpet that shines brightest with who’s of the who of the industry nailing the fashion game — 3 May was the night of the 2022 Met Gala.
Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala explores themes that push the boundaries in fashion and every year, stars and designers interpret it in the most layered and diverse ways. This year, in continuation of the 2021 benefit, marks the second instalment of the ‘In America’ theme. It is titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ with gilded glamour as dress code.
Corsets, elaborate gowns, embellished jumpsuits and dresses and ornate headgears made the evening a dazzling spectacle. The event was hosted by Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri were the honorary chairs.
The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022 includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Stan Shawn Mendes, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding among others.
Take a look at the best dressed stars at Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton
Gigi Hadid in Versace
Bella Hadid in Burberry
Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton
Regé-Jean Page in velvet tux
Austin Butler in Prada and Priscilla Presley
Kendall Jenner in Prada
View this post on Instagram
Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen
View this post on Instagram
Sebastian Stan in Valentino
View this post on Instagram
Elon Musk in Tom Ford
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Lizzo in Thom Browne
View this post on Instagram
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren
View this post on Instagram
Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung
View this post on Instagram
Henry Golding and Liv Golding in Tom Ford
View this post on Instagram
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers
View this post on Instagram
Bad Bunny in Burberry
View this post on Instagram
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli and Marcus Mumford
Naomi Campbell in Burberry
Jared Leto twins with Alessandro Michele in Gucci
View this post on Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino
View this post on Instagram
Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress
View this post on Instagram
Mindy Kailing in Prabal Gurung
View this post on Instagram
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne
View this post on Instagram
Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst
(Hero image credit: Tom Ford/@tomford/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP, Louis Vuitton/@louisvuitton/Instagram; feature image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)