Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn is the new face of Prada

Thai actor and model Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn, also known as Win, has been making waves in the sartorial world by appearing on the covers of numerous international magazines and being a part of international fashion shows. It won’t come as a surprise to his fans that he has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the international fashion powerhouse, Prada. This puts him at the forefront in terms of global visibility in the fashion world. The cherry on the cake is that Win is the first Thai actor to have bagged this honour.

Prada recently released a statement confirming this and stated that Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn will grace the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s Show in Milan on 15 January. The actor also shared this happy news on Instagram. He wrote, “Such an honour to be a part of Prada family and can’t wait to see you in Milan.”

This actor, model and singer, who also enjoys a massive following on social media, made heads turn at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear, and came out as a breakout star from the Asia Pacific region in the international fashion scene.

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn: Thailand’s golden boy

Win’s claim to fame is his debut with a drama titled 2gether: The Series that was aired in February 2020 on GMM 25 and LINE TV. He is also known for his other work, 4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021-2022), which is a Thai remake of K-drama Boys Over Flowers (2009). Win has created a big name for himself in the Men’s fashion world and has endorsed brands including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Omega and Burberry.

Metawin’s social media presence landed him the Prada deal

Win has over 14.2 million followers on Instagram and his fans mainly belong to the whole of the Asia-Pacific region. At Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show, his social media influence was massive as all of his looks were lapped up by fashion enthusiasts across the globe. This made a huge social media impact on the brand which contributed to his appointment as Prada’s brand ambassador.

Stay tuned for edgy, avant-garde and ultra-stylish looks from Win by Prada.

(Main and featured image credit: Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn/Instagram)