Milan Fashion Week SS22: Highlights from Fendi, Emporio Armani and more

After a two-year hiatus of in-person shows, fashion month is back in full swing. Here’s a round-up of our favourite moments from Milan Fashion Week SS22.

Fendi

The first show that caught our gaze from Milan Fashion Week SS22 is Fendi — who also released a successful collection with Versace. This spring/summer collection marks his first in-person show since Kim Jones‘ appointment as artistic director. The elegance of each piece is a reflection of Jones and with inspiration drawn from Studio 54. Chanelling post-lockdown vibes, expect party-ready articles from the dramatic fringe, shimmering jacquards, flowy kaftans, power suits and beyond. The theme displays a personification of women once again taking charge of their lives. In addition, romantic brushstrokes prints by visionary fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez are beautifully displayed.

Image credit: Fendi

Onitsuka Tiger

Artistic director Andrea Pompilio presents his second collection via a fashion film titled Milan-Tokyo. The film begins in an airport before transitioning to Tokyo’s empty streets and alleys as models debut pieces merging sportswear and fashion. As relaxed and sporty staples make an entrance, prints dominate the collection in tiger stripes, geometric patterns and contrasting combinations. This season’s offerings are designed for an everyday wardrobe, from matching co-ords to windbreakers, ruffled skirts, cropped tops, and more. Plus, there are two new sneakers worth highlighting featuring a printed sole and shoe upper with a feline coat.

Versace

We’re sure you’ve seen the buzz around Dua Lipa‘s runway debut, but did you notice stars like Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratakjowski, Adut Akech and Lourdes Leon ruling the runway too? For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace goes bold and beyond with a audacious palette. The show opens with a series of black looks and gradually introduces prints in ’80s core colours: hot pink, neon orange, seafoam green and rich yellow on power suits, vinyl dresses, breezy pyjamas co-ords, skirts and denim. Sticking true to the House’s heritage and character, the collection is built upon the iconic silk foulard scarf to represent summer. Style tips: The signature scarves are styled as wrap tops and loop gracefully on bag handles.

Image credit: Versace

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani celebrates 40 with a collection that embodies the effortless House code and soulful simplicity. The gender-fluid menswear and womenswear collections dance in harmony on breezy fabrics. Staples from the signature blazers, pyjama-like fits, kimono-collared jackets and billowy sheer galore dominate the runway, with subtle frills and sequins offering a nice eveningwear switch. There’s always something for everyone, and Emporio Armani is here to say that comfort dressing is taking over.

MSGM

MSGM conquers summer with streamlined silhouettes and a cheerful palette. Silhouettes are simplified, paying homage to the ’80s in Milan, ranging from off-shoulder jumpsuits, crop tops, coordinated shorts, and maxi dresses as lively — gingham, retro florals and fruit — prints take control. The brand’s signature ruffles display a feminine touch as hem finishes on dresses, high-waisted shorts and sleeve detailing on babydoll dresses. With MSGM, the goal is to go all the way and these prints for the summer are the best way to start.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Calling it a ‘Tale of Summer’, Salvatore Ferragamo takes streamline silhouettes and (the ’60s and ’70s) cinema as highlights. The menswear and womenswear collections flow smoothly as an ideal summer wardrobe in sunset tones. The latest Ferragamo silhouettes showcase fuss-free pieces with sarouels, flowy dresses, cropped outerwear, plunging neckline and asymmetrical cutouts. You can spot leopard and floral motifs on collared, boxy tops and ruched dresses, while the rest of the fabrics remain monochrome. In our opinion, it’s the perfect wardrobe for any resort holiday.