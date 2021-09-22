Your guide to Milan Fashion Week SS22: Tune in to the live streams right here

Milan Fashion Week SS22 is here. Keep a lookout and tune in to all of your favourite brands from Fendi, Prada, Emporio Armani and more. Stay tuned for more updates.

Fendi

Fendi returns with an in-person show as we witness the glorious Kim Jones’ work his magic for SS22. Spring/Summer 2021 was all about lightweight fabrics that evoke casual elegance. From dreamy embroidery to clean silhouettes and neutral tones with a pop of bold primary colours, we can’t wait to watch it all unfold for SS22. Tune in to the live show on Fendi.com

Fendi SS22 will be presented on 22 September, 8 PM (Malaysia time).

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani SS21 (Image credit: Emporio Armani)

Giorgio Armani is celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary with a glorious affair. As the show takes place in the Armani/Teatro, best believe that you can expect chic yet sophisticated selections against a minimalistic backdrop for SS22. Tune in to the live show on their Instagram: @emporioarmani

Emporio Armani SS22 will be presented on 23 September, 11 PM (Malaysia time).

Prada

Save the date. It’s hard to let go of the beach holiday vibes from the Menswear SS22 collection, which consists of retro stripes, coveted accessories and summer-ready fits. What will the womenswear collection entail this time? Tune in on Prada.com to discover your next summer essential.

Prada SS22 Womenswear collection will be presented on 24 September, 9 PM (Malaysia time)

MSGM

With a new Chief Executive Officer onboard the MSGM family, Veronica Bertozzi is ready to make her debut for Spring/Summer 2022. Bertozzi has previously worked at Stella McCartney and will be working alongside Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti for the future of MSGM. With big plans coming up for 2022, the brand will focus on shoes and accessories as part of its new development and strengthening strategy. Watch it live here.

MSGM SS22 Women’s Collection will be presented on 25 September, 6 PM (Malaysia time)

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger will present its second collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Since Creative Director Andrea Pompilio’s first debut for SS21, you can definitely expect a contemporary collection infuse with sports and fashion. The show will present through a fashion film, where you can witness it live on the Milan Fashion Week website here.

Onitsuka Tiger SS22 Collection will be presented on 26 September 2021, 7 PM (Malaysia)