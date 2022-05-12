facebook
'MK My Way' by Michael Kors gives your purchases a personalised touch
Style
12 May 2022 01:31 PM

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand and Partnerships Writer
Style
Add a one-of-a-kind touch to your Michael Kors Signature print handbags by imprinting them with your initials.

Taking place in various Michaels Kors stores across Klang Valley — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, One Utama Shopping Centre and Sunway Pyramid — the ‘MK My Way’ campaign puts a spin on the brand’s Signature logo print handbags. This campaign sees colourful pop-up kiosks splashed with metallic hues across its countertops, and façades punctuated by oversized, graphic takes on the brand’s Signature print.

After you’ve purchased a Michael Kors Signature print handbag, you will be able to get your bags hand-painted with your initials, as well as a selection of jet set-themed motifs by local artists and illustrators, including Alice Yap, Carmen Chin and Yimin.

‘MK My Way’ is a one-of-a-kind, exciting in-store experience that aims to immerse both long-time and new Michael Kors admirers in the luxe world of the brand, and allow them to personalise their Signature logo print handbags.

To celebrate the launch of ‘MK My Way’, Michael Kors has also created a digital campaign starring Malaysian personalities, including multi-faceted artiste Daiyan Trisha (@daiyantrisha) and top fashion influencer Christinna Kuan (@ms_kuan).

The live painting pop-ups will take place from now until 12 June 2022 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, One Utama Shopping Centre and Sunway Pyramid.

As a literature buff, Yasmin has a deep love for fiction and poetry. When she’s not writing or café-hopping, she enjoys binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.
