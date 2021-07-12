Get ready to be served with the best Wimbledon fashion of 2021.

If you missed seeing Deepika, Sonam and Aishwarya dazzle on the red carpet at Cannes, then here’s your shot at getting your fashion fix. As sporting events open up to the public, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club drew a lot of attention, buzz, and celebrity spotting. We shortlist our favourite looks on and off the court.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova dressed in a draped white Fendi dress. The actor paired her snakeskin printed turtleneck dress with a matching belt and a leather tote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

PCJ’s second sighting at the Wimbledon was in a Ralph Lauren snakeskin silk blouse and pants styled with The Ricky Bag.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas saw the match with her old buddy, Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of Adar Poonawalla – the CEO of India’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India. Natasha, known for her eclectic sartorial choices, was dressed to the nines in a Gucci two piece suit with sheering collar. Both of whom sat in the Royal Box right behind Kate Middleton.

Image: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a soft baby pink coloured dress from Beulah London. Known for often wearing high street labels, the Duchess paired her dress with Aldo heels, Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings and a floral Josef clutch.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Previously, Kate Middleton was also spotted in an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with white with her favourite white Gianvito Rossi pumps as a nod to the tournaments’ rich history.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty receives the trophy from Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after defeating Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova during their women’s singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to eye candy off the court, many of the Wimbledon attendees also doubled up to cheer on England at Wembley to cheer for England vs Italy’s historic final. Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted at Wembley along with footballer David Beckham.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Tom Cruise attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Mens Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Astutely dresses as always, David Beckham was spotted in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label cream silk and linen double-breasted blazer with navy wool trousers, a silk tie, and a striped dress shirt from the brand.

David Beckham. Image: Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Header image: Getty Images; Featured image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India