Mother’s Day 2022: Best gift ideas that will make your mum happy

It’s time to show appreciation for the special women in your life with these thoughtful Mother’s Day 2022 gifts.

With just a few weeks to spare, have you figured out the perfect gift for Mother’s Day yet? While that still leaves you ample time to find the right gift, here are some suggestions to order online for your particular person. Ask yourself this: What do you gift the woman who raised you and was there for you through every crisis? Whether you want to pamper her with dazzling new jewels or wish to brighten her day, we have it all. From fashion accessories to beautiful blooms, express your gratitude by celebrating the most important role model and mentor.

Coach

This Mother’s Day, Coach introduces its “I Got It From My Mom” campaign, photographed by Joshua Woods, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman and Jessica Kelly. As a tribute to our loved ones, this season’s collection celebrates the brand’s legacy, and bags passed down from one generation to the next. Highlights include the iconic Pillow Tabby, seen on Jennifer Lopez and the Madison shoulder bag.

Pandora

Express your gratitude this Mother’s Day with a sparkling creation. If you’re looking for a dazzling gift, check out what Pandora has in store for your loved one. In the Pandora Moments collection, you can find new coveted designs featuring interlinked rings that serve as a beautiful reminder of your bond. The Pandora Timeless collection includes heart-shaped stones with a pop of colour – better yet, flaunt a matching piece with your mum. Here’s a peek at our favourite pieces.

Happy Bunch

Trust Happy Bunch to deliver the best blooms. Happy Bunch offers fresh flowers starting at RM49. The Mother’s Day collection includes a colourful range of roses, carnations, alstroemeria, chrysanthemum, etc. While there’s still time to order online, you can plan and schedule the delivery in time for Mother’s Day. Check out the collection here.

