Nayeon of TWICE named brand ambassador of local luxury fashion retailer BONIA

In a virtuoso partnership that merges high fashion and global pop culture, BONIA, the respected local luxury fashion curator, has unveiled the iconic Nayeon from the world-renowned idol group TWICE as its newest brand ambassador.

This collaboration ignites the spark of BONIA’s golden jubilee celebrations, brilliantly reinforcing the brand’s dedication to authenticity, individuality, and style, and inscribing a noteworthy chapter in its rich history.

To herald this exciting collaboration and the unveiling of BONIA’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, a mesmerising campaign named ‘Daytime Reverie’ has been crafted. The campaign illuminates the stage for Nayeon, immersing her in an artful portrayal of her private moments far from the public gaze.

It’s a poetic narrative that dances through Nayeon’s multifaceted personality and feelings, encapsulated within four distinctive daydream settings, each symbolising a unique facet of her persona.

The campaign video is a visual feast, presenting Nayeon, elegantly attired in BONIA’s signature bags and the freshest picks from their ready-to-wear collection. Every piece showcased is meticulously curated, harmonising with her effervescent personality and individualistic style.

The campaign is a dreamy sojourn into her whimsical world, revealing the versatility and allure of BONIA’s collection through the lens of her daydreams.

This collaboration with Nayeon is the opening act in a year-long gala of celebration for BONIA, hinting at a thrilling lineup of partnerships, limited-edition releases, and collectible pieces that embody the brand’s evolution over half a century.

Nayeon, with her vibrant persona and authenticity, mirrors BONIA’s commitment to style, innovation, and individuality, making her the quintessential icon for the brand’s ambassadorship in this monumental year of celebration.

(All images used courtesy of BONIA)